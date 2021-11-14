Kung Fu Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Nicky Shen in Kung Fu. Pic credit: The CW

The CW brought the classic series Kung Fu: The Legend Continues back to life with a new gender-swapped version.

Kung Fu premiered on The CW on April 7, 2021, and it was a hit, causing the network to bring it back for a second season.

Here is everything we know so far about Kung Fu Season 2.

This article provides everything that is known about Kung Fu Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of Kung Fu?

The CW liked what it saw from King Fu and renewed it for a second season.

This came in May 2021 and The CW announced that both Kung Fu and its hit DC series Stargirl would both return for new seasons.

The renewal of King Fu was a no-brainer for the network. While one sector of fans hates anything gender-swapped, fans swarmed to this series.

Over 3.5 million viewers watched the King Fu premiere, the highest total of any Wednesday debut since The 100 in 2014.

“We are beyond proud to continue to share the stories of Nicky Shen and Courtney Whitmore, two strong, powerful young women at the center of this new generation of hit shows for The CW in Kung Fu and DC’s Stargirl,” said Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The CW Network.

“While each boasts remarkable talent on both sides of the camera, Kung Fu and DC’s Stargirl have not only treated fans to some visually stunning action and high-flying heroics, but they also both strike very powerful emotional chords as they delve into the family dynamics and personal relationships at their core, and we are so excited to see what happens next.”

Release date latest: When does Kung Fu Season 2 come out?

The CW decided that the immense success of Kung Fu as a midseason addition meant that it should stay in that position for its second season.

Kung Fu Season 2 will premiere on The CW on March 9, 2022.

Kung Fu will air at 9/8c on Wednesday nights, following The Flash. This is also the return night for The Flash after the winter break.

Kung Fu Season 2 cast updates

The main characters will be back for Kung Fu Season 2.

Olivia Liang is Nicky Shen, an expert in martial arts, which she uses to stop a growing criminal problem that has overtaken her community.

Kheng Hua Tan is Mei-Li Shen, Nicky’s strict mother, who was not happy with Nicky abandoning the family.

Eddie Liu is Henry Yan, a martial arts practitioner, an expert on traditional Chinese art and mythology, and Nicky’s love interest.

Shannon Dang is Althea Shen, Nicky’s larger-than-life, older, tech-savvy sister who wanted a perfect life.

Jon Prasida is Ryan Shen, Nicky’s estranged brother who runs a free community clinic.

Gavin Stenhouse is Evan Hartley, a highly successful assistant district attorney who still had feelings for Nicky.

Vanessa Kai is Pei-Ling Zhang, Nicky’s shifu (mentor) at the Shaolin Monastery who died but returns as a ghost to help Nicky with advice.

Tony Chung is Dennis Soong, Althea’s fiance.

Tzi Ma is Jin Shen, Nicky’s father who kept secrets that could have destroyed his entire family.

Yvonne Chapman is Zhilan, Pei-Ling’s sister who killed her and became Nicky’s archenemy.

Finally, the real big bad is Kee Chan as Russell Tan, a wealthy and powerful businessman who hopes that all of the power will return to the weapons.

Kung Fu Season 2 spoilers

Kung Fu Season 1 ended with an explosive finale.

Nicky and Zhilan prepared for another battle and unlocked the puzzle-laden door into the forge. However, they learn a sorcerer is a key to the secret hideaway.

Nicky, Zhilan, and Henry learn where the sorcerer is, but then Russell Tan’s forces attack and he sets out and kills the sorcerer.

Tan hopes to get the power back to weapons and away from the martial arts, and will do anything he can to ensure he comes out on top.

At this moment, the unexpected happened with Nicky and Zhilan transported to a world where everything changed, Nicky never went to the monastery and Pei-Ling arrived as a hooded sorcerer.

When they returned, Nicky and Zhilan fought and Nicky knocked the mythical bian ge out of Zhilan and back to the world where it belonged.

This ended the entire storyline of the forge, bian ge, and Xifu, but it set up Season 2.

In Kung Fu Season2, Russell Tan and his organization trying to seize control of San Francisco will head to the forefront, and there is even a “progeny” for Russell that has ties to Nicky.

“It’s exciting to tell a story about Nicky against more of a family, especially one that is kind of a foil to our core family, our protagonist family,” said co-showrunner Robert Berens.

“I think having this antagonist who has roots in the city and is exercising power in an institutional way is exciting to us and opens up new kinds of stories.”

Kung Fu Season 2 will premiere on The CW on March 9, 2022.