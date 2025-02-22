Kelly Ripa takes a trip to celebrate her son’s birthday in style

Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, seem ready for some fun time off from Live with Kelly and Mark while spending time with family and friends.

This winter has been grueling for Kelly and Mark as they said goodbye to one of their longtime family members.

Kelly broke down in tears on LIVE when she announced the passing of Chewie, her seventeen-year-old dog, so maybe some time with one of her children would help.

Kelly and Mark have three children, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin, who left home for work and college, so they travel in style to visit for holidays and birthdays now.

Kelly and Mark’s youngest, Joaquin, is celebrating his birthday soon, and Kelly is already there to celebrate with him.

Joaquin has had a busy month in Michigan at the University of Michigan, with a fundraising show and now a part in a play, pictured below, ahead of his birthday celebrations with Mom and Dad.

Kelly shares about her trip to Michigan to see Joaquin

Kelly and Mark fly to London to see their daughter, Lola, as often as possible, so shorter flights to Michigan happen more frequently.

Joaquin’s birthday is in late February, so Kelly and Mark would not miss spending time with their youngest son. The bonus of seeing Joaquin in a play adds to the fun trip.

Kelly recently flew to Michigan to visit Joaquin and shared some photos about an evening out she had in style, watching her son Joaquin in his role in the play A Few Good Men.

Kelly Ripa watched her son Joaquin play in A Few Good Men in Michigan. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly often speaks about her friendships with other college moms on LIVE; now there is proof they are the real deal.

Kelly posted a photo of herself and another mom on her Instagram Story. The photo, captioned “Moms of Michigan reunited,” shows Kelly with another UofM mom.

Kelly Ripa shared a photo of herself and another Michigan mom. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Mark isn’t in any of the photos, so it isn’t clear if he is headed to Michigan with Kelly or is traveling separately to celebrate Joaquin’s birthday.

Kelly shares more about her beauty routine

Kelly recently had her favorite plastic surgeon on her podcast and hinted that she would like to have a mini facelift in the future.

Now, she shares a product she uses on her face often, which isn’t some fancy ultra-expensive cream.

Kelly uses Loreal Triple Power face cream, which is easy to purchase for everyone and fits into the average budget.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.