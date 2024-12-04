Kelly Ripa shuts down Mark Consuelos during on-air spat

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos returned from Thanksgiving vacation, ready for a new week on LIVE with Kelly and Mark.

Kelly excitedly shared that it was almost Christmas decorating time at her house during the host chat on LIVE.

Kelly and her husband, Mark Consuelos, have been married for a long time and love to share their lives on the show, but sometimes, it sparks a fight.

Such was the case during a recent host segment on LIVE when she and Mark started to spar over the extravagant decorations that Kelly loves so much.

In any successful marriage, there must be a certain amount of give and take, and Kelly revealed how she did not decorate for Halloween since Mark isn’t a fan of lavish decorations like Kelly.

As Kelly described a new addition to their decorating mix, an 8-foot snowman, Mark started subtly putting her down in the nicest way possible, but she did not put up with it.

Kelly calls out Mark during LIVE

Kelly and Mark seemed to have a lovely Thanksgiving filled with friends and family. She even posted a photo on Instagram detailing the cozy fire Mark made during the holiday vacation at their penthouse in NYC, but something was simmering underneath.

Kelly Ripa shared a photo of a cozy fire her husband, Mark Consuelos, made for Thanksgiving. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Mark shared on LIVE that he was perplexed when he came home recently and did not recognize his home because there were so many over-the-top decorations.

Kelly, who everyone thinks is as lovely off camera as she is on, explained that since she did not decorate for Halloween, she was going all out for Christmas.

As Mark complained, he did what he called “the weave” on Kelly to smooth any ruffled feathers she may have had over his reluctance for the holiday.

He said, “I do like it very much. I’m not trying to yuck your yum. I hear there’s talk about adding something.”

Kelly interjected, “Just one small thing, just one 8-foot snowman”, and Mark was so exasperated that he said she was “gilding the lily” and explained that the phrase meant to make something already pretty and perfect even more so unnecessarily.

Mark tried to say that Kelly was just like the lily, “beautiful the way it is, kind of like you.”

The audience went wild over Mark’s compliments, but Kelly quickly shut them down, saying, “Don’t fall for that BS. You could not survive Mark Consuelos 101. That is BS.”

“That’s the weave. I just gave you the weave,” Mark said as he chuckled at his attempt to finesse Kelly despite her not buying it.

Kelly shares pics of the expensive gifts she gives friends

Kelly cares for her friends, even trying to play matchmaker for Scarlett Johansson’s twin brother Hunter, on a recent episode of LIVE.

She also sends her friends costly gingerbread houses for the Christmas holidays. She had several photos of the houses on her Instagram Story.

Kelly Ripa shared the lavish gift she sent friends for Christmas. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

These houses come from The Solvang Bakery and cost between $575 for a simple home and $3600 for an estate.

Perhaps Mark isn’t wrong to say that Kelly can be overbearing during the holiday season, but if she can spoil her family and friends, then so be it.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.