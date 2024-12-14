Kelly Ripa shares her clever tactic for getting her kids to agree on a Christmas card pic

Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, have three grown children, but they still like to send out a family Christmas card each year.

On a recent LIVE with Kelly and Mark, Kelly shared how much trouble she has getting the kids to agree on one photo to send out.

A recent Architectural Digest spread about their home in NYC showcased that Kelly and Mark are empty-nesters since all three children have moved out.

Kelly and Mark’s oldest son, Michael Consuelos, is working for family friend Andy Cohen in a roundabout way, as they are both at Bravo.

Lola Consuelos moved to London to further her music career while her younger brother, Joaquin Consuelos, attended college in Michigan.

On a recent LIVE show, Kelly shared how she effortlessly got the three kids to agree to a Christmas card during this busy holiday season, which includes decorating the home and buying gifts.

Kelly gave her kids an ultimatum to get them to agree to a Christmas card

Most parents of teenagers or young adults know that getting kids to agree on anything is difficult, but Kelly found a great way to get her kids to reply to her message and decide on what Christmas card to send out in 2024.

During a recent host chat with her husband, Mark, Kelly revealed that she emailed the children outlining their options for a Christmas card.

Kelly began, “So you know, I just made our holiday card. This year, by the way, I got the kids to approve of a photo of all of us together.”

Kelly then shared what she did that got the kids to agree so quickly, “What I did was I sent my kids a picture of Madonna and me and her children, and I said, ‘This is the family Christmas card this year unless you approve of the three of you in a photo of your dad and me. Here are your options.'”

Kelly loves Madonna and was happy to be chosen to perform with the rock star at a concert last year. She would love to send a picture of Madonna and her kids instead of Michael, Lola, and Joaquin.

Since the kids probably realized that, they knew they needed to quickly agree and appease their mom.

Kelly shared a photo of Mark looking lost in thought on a plane

Kelly and Mark usually film their show, LIVE with Kelly and Mark, three days a week. This shortened schedule allows them to travel, do other projects, or rest.

Recently, Kelly shared a photo of Mark sitting beside her on a plane. He looks like he is thinking weighty thoughts rather than getting ready to relax in vacation mode.

Kelly Ripa shared a photo of a trip with Mark Consuelos. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Hopefully, Kelly will fill everyone in when the show returns after the weekend.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.