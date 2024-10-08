Kelly Ripa reveals why this ‘nightmare’ challenge irritated Mark Consuelos on LIVE

Kelly Ripa recently revealed that she and Mark Consuelos had to practice something on LIVE with Kelly and Mark that irritated one of them.

Each week on LIVE, the theme is geared toward a fun activity or holiday coming up, such as “sustainability,” “Halloween,” or “healthy living.”

Recently, the theme was Viral Challenges Week, with Kelly and Mark doing some challenges that have become viral on social media applications like TikTok.

During a recent host chat on LIVE, Kelly shared that they came in early to practice one of the challenges, but things did not go as planned.

Kelly and Mark have been in the television business for a long time and know that some segments require extra practice to perfect for a live audience, as this particular one needed.

One of the segments during the Viral Challenges Week caused problems between Kelly and Mark and was a “nightmare,” according to Kelly.

Kelly revealed why this segment was a ‘nightmare’

During the host chat, Kelly shared that she and Mark came in early to practice for the Titanic Challenge, part of the Viral Challenges Week.

During the rehearsal, she was able to do it correctly with Marc Santa Maria from Crunch Fitness but was having problems with her husband, Mark.

Kelly said that Mark was irritated because she was having trouble placing her feet correctly on his thighs and was messing it up. “One of us got very irritated with the other one of us,” Kelly began to tell the story of how Mark was upset that the practice did not go as planned.

Kelly had trouble finding sound footing on Mark’s thighs to finish the challenge, which just upset Mark.

In the Titanic Challenge, two people mimic Jack and Rose from the movie Titanic when they do the “I’m the king of the world” scene, which was the challenge for the segment.

Kelly began the segment by calling it a “nightmare” to get through, but ultimately, she was successful and did it correctly with Mark.

When is LIVE with Kelly and Mark moving studios?

As Monsters and Critics have reported, Kelly has shared that the show will change studios sometime next year.

The plan is for them to move to the new building that ABC has purchased next year. Art Moore, former executive producer for LIVE, retired last month. Before he left, he revealed that he did not want to deal with what would come with changing locations.

The View and other ABC daytime shows have already moved to the new studio, and Kelly’s show will be going in 2025.

