Kelly Ripa confesses why Porsha Williams and RHOA are her current obsession

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos recently debuted their brand new set on Live with Kelly and Mark.

Since the set took longer than anticipated to create, LIVE took off extra time, giving Kelly and Mark a great vacation.

The long-married couple spent time in their beloved Palm Springs, with Kelly resting and Mark practicing his newest hobby: golf.

After a three-week hiatus, Kelly’s new set still wasn’t ready, and fans had to deal with a “cold” set that echoed hideously, as Monsters and Critics reported.

Kelly recently welcomed Porsha Williams as the first guest on the brand new set while she gushed over her and her show, The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Kelly is a New Jersey girl, born and bred, and the news she gave Porsha seems to put her hometown show, The Real Housewives of New Jersey, in a firm second place.

Kelly gushed about Porsha and her RHOA show: ‘It feeds my soul’

Kelly seemed excited to see Porsha Williams on the set of LIVE so that the reality show star could share about Season 16 of RHOA.

Porsha is back on RHOA after a lengthy hiatus that included Seasons 14-15 of the popular show, and she seems ready to compete with the other ladies.

As Porsha shared about her divorce and how she is doing, Kelly shared that the Atlanta franchise is her favorite one because, as she put it, “It feeds my soul.”

Kelly shared that the show is pure poetry and would make a great Broadway musical.

One part that Kelly adores is how perfectly the ladies “read” or slam land on each other. Fans of RHONJ shouldn’t worry. Kelly still has a special spot for them, but RHOA comes first.

Kelly’s enthusiastic praise of Porsha and the RHOA, shown below, is also available on LIVE’s YouTube channel.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is back

Season 16 of the fan-favorite RHOA is back, and the trailer showcases Porsha declaring, “Whatever you would like, I’m back, baby!” It is almost as if the two years that Porsha stepped away did not happen at all.

One thing that fans will get to see this season is newcomer Brit Eady and her falling out with Kenya Moore. Brit shared that she needed therapy after the fight.

The encounter seems to be why Kenya is not returning for Season 16.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.