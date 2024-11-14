Kelly Ripa colorfully fulfills her Roper Romp dreams on LIVE

LIVE with Kelly and Mark has had a new look lately because Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are filming in Palm Springs for a special series of shows.

Kelly and Mark love the warm Palm Springs area and campaigned hard to have their show moved there for a set of shows filmed outdoors.

Kelly and Mark visit Palm Springs whenever they get a chance, and they say that they will retire to the area when Kelly has enough with LIVE.

Kelly has been talking about retiring more often lately, and it could come sooner than her fans would like to see.

Kelly announced on LIVE that their show will return to Palm Springs next February for what she and Michael Gelman called a “residency.”

While Kelly has yet to successfully move the show to Palm Springs permanently, she is fulfilling one of her dreams by hosting a Roper Romp, even getting Gelman involved.

Our last day in Greater Palm Springs was a day we’ll never forget! Thanks to all the Mrs. Ropers that came and made it a memorable one! 🌴 Until next time pic.twitter.com/yhiWsO1Mv8 — KellyMarkLive (@kellymarklive) November 14, 2024

Kelly realizes her fantasy Roper Romper event dreams

Kelly loves a good caftan and is an admitted homebody when she’s not at work or at a work event. Some people, including Kelly, call Caftans Ropers after the iconic character, Mrs. Roper, from the television show Three’s Company.

InStyle reports that Tara West defines the garment as “a narrow cut, long robe with full sleeves, either with a deep open neck or fully open to the floor,”

Kelly and her crew learned of a local Palm Springs group that dresses up as Mrs. Roper in colorful caftans and attends events. It was one of Kelly’s dreams to gather as many caftan-wearing people together for a Roper Romp on the show.

According to an administrator in this Facebook group, Mrs. Roper Romp, over 70 people, men and women, dressed up as Mrs. Roper and were given VIP guest status at a recent show of LIVE.

Matthew Lesniak, the Facebook group admin, shared that Kelly has been fascinated by the groups that gather together and wear Mrs. Helen Roper’s style of caftans in groups called “Roper Romps.”

The group gathered on Monday, November 11, dressed as colorful Mrs. Roper, complete with wigs and regalia.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark shared a video of the group on their Instagram page.

These gatherings look like a lot of fun, especially if people like to dress up while wearing comfortable clothing.

Kelly and Mark share a hike while in Palm Springs

As Monsters and Critics reported, Mark adopted an “old Hollywood” style while filming in Palm Springs.

Now, he and Kelly donned warm climbing gear as they hiked Mount San Jacinto.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark will return to their usual New York City space next week.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.