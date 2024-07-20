Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos celebrate this ‘top’ for Live with Kelly and Mark

Live with Kelly and Mark has been doing fantastic in the year since Mark Consuelos joined his wife, Kelly Ripa, as a full-time co-host.

The show has grown into something couples watch since Mark made his mark on the hit show by adding more sports and competition each day.

Viewers are not only invested in the fun celebrity guest interviews or the great food or healthy lifestyle segments, but fans also love to watch Kelly and Mark’s banter with each other.

After Kelly and Mark’s Emmy win, ratings are providing other tangible evidence of the show’s success, and the news is nothing but good.

When word got out about their latest holiday episode, Kelly and Mark shared the good news on their social media accounts.

It certainly is a good feeling when the hard work of entertainers like Kelly and Mark gets noticed for its excellence and good ratings.

Kelly and Mark celebrate the good news that their show is the ‘top daytime talk show of the week’

A report from Deadline has come in calling Live with Kelly and Mark ” the top daytime talk show of the week,” and both Kelly and Mark shared the good news on their Instagram stories.

Kelly Ripa shared exciting news about her show Live with Kelly and Mark on her Instagram Story. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

The article that Kelly shared on her feed declares that this is also the third week in a row that viewership has been rising. This news can be seen as extraordinary in the middle of summer.

The couple’s Independence Day show, which featured antics such as a cup-stacking race and a water race, pulled in almost 2.2 million viewers.

The cup-stacking race on Live with Kelly and Mark’s YouTube page looks like a fun time in the studio.

Steve Patterson helped with the ratings for the Fourth of July show

Kelly and Mark frequently ask their friend and local comedian, Steve Patterson, to help with the show. He was on recently as a fill-in while Mark was in Italy.

Steve and Mark went to pick out a Christmas tree last year, and Steve shared several stories about how he got to dinner with Mark and Kelly at their NYC pad.

Now, he was on hand to help with the antics for the mid-week Independence Day show; these included setting up outside and playing a water game.

Having a backup like Steve Patterson as a co-host or help with fun segments is a brilliant idea for the LIVE crew.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.