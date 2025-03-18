Kate Middleton drops hints about the ‘fascinating’ location she longs to see

Kate Middleton shares some of her dreams for the future with her loving public after a horrible year last year.

Several members of the royal family suffered debilitating medical conditions last year, Kate included, and after a trying time, Kate is looking forward to the future.

Kate, her father-in-law, King Charles, and Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, all had run-ins with cancer, and all are on the road to health, even if some are still receiving treatments.

During an event, Kate recently shared some travel plans for the future that she would love to happen for her and her young children.

Kate and her husband, Prince William, have three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, all of whom love to travel.

As Kate presented fresh shamrock sprigs to the Irish Guards on St. Patrick’s Day, she shared a hint about a fascinating location with one of her kids and a hope for future travel plans.

Kate shared the one place that is ‘fascinating’ to one of her kids

Prince William and Kate are fortunate enough to travel the world as part of the royal family. Their official duties include functions with other heads of state in their home countries.

One of these locations is Australia, one place Kate wants to take her children to again. She shared this with Corporal Adam Hamilton, one of the Guards she treated to a pint on St. Patrick’s Day.

The Daily Mail reports that Kate said, “George finds it fascinating that he has been to Australia and New Zealand. I would like to go back there with them now. It’s finding time to do that. But I love to travel – yes, it’s a long flight.”

Kate continued, “We tend to go further afield when it’s official visits; it’s being able to carve out time to experience these countries in a more private capacity.”

During the visit with the Irish Guards, Kate let her hair down a little and shared that while she and Prince William travel for work, she longs for more private family time traveling and seeing new sites.

