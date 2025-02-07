Joy Behar honored by her The View co-stars on her Off-Broadway debut

Joy Behar took a short break from The View to work on a unique project close to her heart, and that hard work is paying off.

Joy deserves a break from moderating The View since she pulled double duty while Whoopi Goldberg was off in Paris during Paris Fashion Week.

Joy did her best to hold down the show and keep the co-hosts and guests in line while Whoopi was away.

Joy’s hard work is paying off, as her co-workers have come out to celebrate the opening night of her new play, which has been on Off-Broadway.

Joy is a prolific writer who loves to write books and plays during her downtime away from The View. Now, she is taking a break from the show to play a part in her new play.

She recently shared that marriage and divorce have always fascinated her, and those thoughts branched out into her new play, My First Ex-Husband.

Joy’s co-stars from The View surrounded her with love during her opening night

Whoopi recently shared why Joy was missing on The View, alerting everyone that she was gone to open her play, My First Ex-Husband.

The play is about marriages that end in divorce, played by a rotating cast of actors. The first set includes Joy, Susie Essman, Tovah Feldshuh, and Adrienne C. Moore. They will play their parts now through February 23, 205.

Joy shared a video from the opening night showcasing all of the big-name stars that showed up to honor her on opening night.

Besides stars such as Susan Lucci and Cathy Moriarty, many of Joy’s co-stars celebrated Joy during this exciting time.

ABC News president Almin Karamehmedovic and The View’s executive producer Brian Teta joined the ladies: Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, Star Jones, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sherri Shepherd, Gretta Monahan, Sara Haines during the opening night of Joy’s play.

Whoopi Goldberg was not on hand to wish Joy well during her opening night because she was off doing her own thing.

Whoopi asks the ladies to reveal their Super Bowl go-to snacks

Whoopi, who skipped Joy’s play to attend Christian Siriano’s fashion show, asked the ladies to reveal their favorite Super Bowl snacks on The View.

Sunny went with crockpot chili, and Alyssa showcased individual cups of a seven-layer dip. Then Ana said she loved to do a tostada bar, while Sara loved desserts. Sara shared something called a brookie, a cross between a brownie and a cookie.

It looks like every one of the ladies on The View had a great week.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.