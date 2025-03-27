Joy Behar called ‘savage’ as Whoopi Goldberg takes a softer stance on a marriage issue

The ladies on The View seemed to take different sides over an issue that Whoopi Goldberg brought up recently.

Whoopi Goldberg, who is back in her seat on The View this week, spoke about an issue a married man had with his wife.

As Whoopi asked the ladies their opinions on the subject, a feist Joy Behar had a view on it that fans are calling “savage.”

While The View’s premise is a group of ladies coming together to speak their differing opinions on tough political subjects, sometimes the sillier ones cause the most strife.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Joy has no trouble speaking sharply and even pranking her co-hosts, and her take on this marriage subject is no surprise to her fans.

What is unusual is the difference in Joy and Whoopi’s opinions about marriage and what this couple should do.

Fans call Joy ‘savage’ during this exchange with Whoopi

Whoopi shared that a woman wrote to an advice column that her husband of six years is no longer interested in her romantically but wants to stay married.

The ladies started to discuss, and Sunny Hostin asked if the couple could see others outside of their relationship if they continued to stay married.

Joy started to shut down that idea, saying, “No, no, no,” as Whoopi seemed to side with the husband, citing health problems as a possible reason.

Joy disagreed and said, “He doesn’t want to kiss her, that’s good for her self-esteem. What a loser he is!” She even shaped her fingers like an L on her forehead, meaning “loser.”

Most fans agreed with Joy that the man is a loser, with one saying, “that lady needs to divorce that man and leave.” Another said, “Joy is spot on.”

Another fan called Joy savage, compared to Whoopi’s more generous take on the husband’s problems, “Love Joy, savage!”

Whoopi Goldberg’s time away from The View revealed

Whoopi takes a lot of time off from The View nowadays, and one place she travels to while she is gone is her beloved Italy.

Whoopi recently attended The Room, where she spoke out and shared parts of her latest book, Bits and Pieces, My Mother, My Brother, and Me.

Whoopi recently shared a devastating loss she felt, and the trip was something she needed to heal.

Whoopi loves to travel to Italy when she isn’t in Paris modeling the latest fashions.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.