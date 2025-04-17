Joy Behar announces end date for her latest project

Joy Behar and the rest of the ladies at The View are on vacation during spring break, but news about one of her projects came out with some important dates.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, new episodes of The View will air after the Easter holiday.

Joy’s latest project, her play, My First Ex-Husband, is nearing the end of its Off-Broadway run, but not before one exciting performance with Whoopi Goldberg.

Whoopi is vacationing in Italy during The View’s long hiatus, and while she is picking up an interview here and there, she could be studying lines for a special reason.

Joy’s play showcased several stars during its run, including Susan Lucci, Veanne Cox, Jackie Hoffman, Carolyn McCormick, Marilu Henner, and Marsha Mason; now, Whoopi will join the venerated cast.

Joy announced that Whoopi will join her in a spectacular performance on April 30, 2025, before news broke of the play’s end date.

My First Ex-Husband will leave Off-Broadway after one final show in May

Joy’s play took off from the first show on February 6, 2025, and will undoubtedly remain a hit on Off-Broadway after its final performance.

According to Playbill.com, Joy’s play will end its Off-Broadway run on May 18, 2025.

The show will not end completely there, although Joy’s involvement as a player may be over, as word of her touring has not come out yet.

Although the Off-Broadway shows will finish in May, the play will transition to a national cast and touring company, but not before Joy performs three final shows.

Joy will appear with Whoopi on April 30, then again on May 7 and May 14, 2025. The play will then embark on a national tour, with details as yet unknown.

Barbara Walters’ special documentary announced

Any fan of The View knows that Barbara Walters is at the show’s heart; even years after her death, her memory lives on.

ABC News Studios announced that a new documentary about Barbara Walters’s life will premiere at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival, and it seems like one not to miss.

The documentary Barbara Walters: Tell Me Everything looks like an enjoyable deep dive into her life and career.

Barbara Walters had an exciting career that included Today, The ABC Evening News, 20/20, and The View, and any documentary sharing information about those years deserves a watch for any fan.

The View airs weekdays on ABC.