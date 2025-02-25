JEOPARDY! fan favorite Amy Schneider is a class act after surprising JIT loss

Not everyone can lose in an intense game like Jeopardy! and still come off as a class act as Amy Schneider did recently.

The Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament 2025 (JIT) began recently, and Amy Schneider, alongside Luigi de Guzman and Avi Gupta, all competed for the first win.

While Amy tried her hardest to come out ahead against Avi and Luigi, she was unsuccessful this time.

Amy, who won 40 games of Jeopardy! in a row in 2022, was undoubtedly a fan favorite for the JIT games.

She happens to be the second longest-running player in the Jeopardy! Game, behind Ken Jennings, who recently became the host of Jeopardy! after a long search.

Amy, a writer, came in third with a win of $4200, after Avi, a law student, won $4367, and Luigi, an attorney, came in first with $18,799 while advancing to the semifinals.

Amy shows she’s a class act with her response to the loss

Amy shared a lovely post on X (formerly Twitter) as she tipped her cap to Luigi and his win on the first night of the JIT. It takes a class act to react like she did after facing that significant loss.

She shared on X, “Nothing I can do but tip my cap to @ouij on that one. I mean, come on, he successfully buzzed in on 31/60 clues! Just sheer dominance.”

Amy Schneider commenting on her loss on JIT. Pic credit: @Jeopardamy/X

Fans immediately shared their feelings about Amy and their happiness when she was on Jeopardy! Since she is a fan favorite like Ken Jennings, they may find her a permanent spot on the show.

One of her fans said they excitedly squealed when they turned on the show and saw her, saying it was “Always a treat.” Another fan hopes that she will “get many more invites.”

Fans love seeing Amy Schneider on Jeopardy! Pic credit: @Jeopardamy/X

Other fans clarified that they were “rooting…all the way” for Amy to win. Another said, “It’s Good to see you on the air again.”

One last fan in the sampling said it was a “good competitive game.”

Fans console Amy Schneider on X. Pic credit: @Jeopardamy/X

Inside the Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament

The JIT consists of a series of games with 27 contestants, all competing for a grand prize of $150,000. There will be nine quarterfinal games, three semifinals, and a multiple-game final set.

Jeopardy! shared a video on their YouTube channel showcasing each contestant.

Losing well takes a certain amount of grace, and Amy set the right tone for this JIT with her graciousness towards Luigi as the first semi-finalist.

Jeopardy! airs on weekdays.