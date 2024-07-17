Jenny McCarthy credits LIVE’s Kelly Ripa for saving her during the lowest point in her life

Everyone knows Kelly Ripa’s main job is hosting the popular LIVE with Kelly and Mark, but it’s not her only job; she has several others.

She also has a production company with her husband, Mark Consuelos, named Milojo. The name comprises the first two letters of their kid’s names: Michael, Lola, and Joaquin Conseulos.

According to the Milojo website, this production company specializes in documentaries for networks like Disney, Bravo, and Lifetime.

Another endeavor that is dear to Kelly is her podcast, Let’s Talk Off-Camera with Kelly Ripa, which is nearing the end of Season 2.

Kelly has had many friends on her podcast in Seasons 1 and 2; most recently, of note was one of her good friends, the late Shannen Doherty of 90210 fame, whose interview aired just last month.

In her latest episode, Kelly spoke to Jenny McCarthy, another longtime friend, who credits Kelly for helping her out at what she calls the “lowest part” of her life.

Jenny McCarthy reveals how Kelly Ripa helped her keep food on her table

Kelly Ripa seems good to her friends, and they aren’t afraid to let everyone know what she’s done for them, with Jenny McCarthy being the latest to speak up about Kelly’s good deeds.

When Jenny McCarthy appeared on Kelly’s podcast in the episode Jenny McCarthy: On Vow Renewals, The Vatican and the Very Scary Pill on a Plane, she shared a sweet story about how Kelly helped her and, as she put it, “saved her life.”

After Jenny McCarthy’s son Evan was diagnosed with autism in 2007, Jenny wrote a book about the experience named Louder Than Words: A Mother’s Journey in Healing Autism.

During the podcast with Kelly, Jenny shared how after she learned of her son’s diagnosis, she had to fly to come to do LIVE immediately. It was the last thing she wanted to do then, but she did it because she needed to feed and also give her son Evan what he medically required.

Jenny needed the money to take care of her son, and once she saw Kelly, she said she clung to her like a life preserver. She said, “I’m so grateful; I will never forget it was the lowest part of my entire life.”

Kelly remembered that she put Jenny together with a man she met at Met Stadium who ran an autism organization. It was after this meeting that Jenny wrote her book.

Jenny then revealed that Kelly had helped put food on her table because she had helped her sell her book.

Kelly was there for her when Jenny needed help, and Jenny gushed, “I love her so much,” speaking of Kelly. Evan is doing so well now that he even works on The Masked Singer as part of the crew with Jenny.

Kelly and Jenny compare text messages from their husbands

Kelly and Jenny are longtime married ladies, and on the podcast, they took the time to share and compare text messages from their husbands.

Jenny brought up the text messages that Donnie sent her and shared one. “The man loves you; you inspire him, you help him, he doesn’t know how, but you make him better,” Donnie texted Jenny.

Kelly revealed the last text Mark sent her, which wasn’t romantic. She even scrolled, trying to find one that was romantic, but she couldn’t, so she shared her last text exchange with him.

Kelly texted him if she should do the laundry or wait, and he said, “Tomorrow.”

Kelly Ripa shared photos of her, Mark Consuelos, Donnie Wahlberg, and Jenny McCarthy. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly and Mark may not have romantic text exchanges, but their love is evident every time they are together.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.