Isle of the Dead: Maggie and Negan spinoff gets a new title

Lauren Cohan as Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan, as seen in The Walking Dead. Pic credits: AMC/Jace Downs/Josh Stringer

Isle of the Dead is one of the new spinoffs set within the world of The Walking Dead.

The new series will tell Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) continued story as they travel to New York City after the conclusion of The Walking Dead.

While Isle of the Dead was a cool title that linked within The Walking Dead universe, it seems AMC has opted for a new title that’s style is more akin to some of the other spinoff TV shows.

Already, we have had The Walking Dead: World Beyond and The Walking Dead: Origins, both of which are limited series.

Alongside that, Fear the Walking Dead and Tales of The Walking Dead have also been developed. These two shows are ongoing series, although Tales of The Walking Dead has not yet been officially greenlit by AMC.

Now Isle of the Dead will get a makeover and follow the style of The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

The Walking Dead: Dead City

According to Entertainment Weekly, Isle of the Dead was the working title for the new Maggie and Negan spinoff.

Now, it will be officially known as The Walking Dead: Dead City.

It is believed that Isle of the Dead was merely a working title.

Of course, by putting it in line with World Beyond and Origins, there is some suggestion that this series could also be limited and not an ongoing show like Fear the Walking Dead.

Original poster for Isle of the Dead. Pic credit: AMC

What is The Walking Dead: Dead City about?

In The Walking Dead, Maggie and Negan are currently at loggerheads and have been since they met as Negan is the one responsible for killing Maggie’s husband, Glenn (Steven Yeun). So, it will be interesting to see how and why these two characters wind up traveling all the way to New York City together.

According to the original press release on The Walking Dead: Dead City, this story will follow their journey into Manhattan.

“[The Walking Dead: Dead City] envisions the popular Maggie and Negan characters traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror.”

Already, the pilot episode has been filmed for the new series and several additional cast members have been announced.

Joining Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan will be Gaius Charles as Perlie Armstrong, a character described as confident and ruthless. He is a character who will go to any lengths in order to obtain his version of justice.

Alongside him will be Zeljko Ivanek as a character named The Croat, Jonathan Higginbotham as Tommaso, and Mahina Napoleon as Ginny.

The Walking Dead: Dead City will premiere on AMC and AMC+ in 2023.