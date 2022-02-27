Is FBI Tuesdays new this week? Why are they taking another break?

Wallace (Katherine Renee Turner) and OA (Zeeko Zaki) track a suspect on FBI. Pic credit: CBS

FBI Tuesdays fans will have to put up with another short break.

Just after coming back from a nearly month-long hiatus due to the Winter Olympics, the FBI shows will have another absence this coming Tuesday.

However, it’s unavoidable due to a significant event, and the shows are expected back the following week with big stuff planned.

Why is FBI Tuesdays taking a break?

All three FBI shows had to take almost all of February off due to the 2022 Winter Olympic Games. They finally returned this past Tuesday with some major storylines.

It led to some success in the ratings as FBI won the night with 7.1 million viewers and a 0.6 score in the 18-49 demo. FBI: International gained 5.92 million viewers while FBI: Most Wanted had 5.48 million.

Thus, fans may be annoyed that after such a long hiatus, all three FBI shows will be off on Tuesday, March 1. However, it’s unavoidable as CBS, like all networks, will be covering President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address.

Normally, the State of the Union occurs in late January. However, it was postponed due to the omicron variant of the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the United States in late 2021 and early 2022.

Already expected to be a watched event, the State of the Union will undoubtedly be more important with President Biden speaking on everything from the crisis between Russia and Ukraine to his newest Supreme Court Justice nominee.

Fans can at least be assured the FBI shows will be back Tuesday, March 8, and already promising some action.

What’s coming on FBI Tuesdays when they return?

Jess (Julian McMahon) is on the hunt for a dangerous fugitive in FBI: Most Wanted. Pic credit: CBS

All three FBI shows had some interesting developments this week. FBI had OA wrestling with a case where a fellow Muslim agent, Bashar, targeted a mosque. That had OA backing his superior using an illegal move but feeling guilty over it.

FBI: International had Forrester tempted to set a trap for his fugitive mother (Elizabeth Mitchell) but let her go. He’s still unsure if he can trust his mother’s claims she worked for the CIA.

FBI: Most Wanted sets up Julian McMahon’s coming exit with Jess and Sarah, enjoying being alone in the house to set up a real romance.

FBI will have Ambition as the team tracks an attack on a gun lobbyist while Bashar dangles a promotion in front of OA in exchange for keeping quiet on what happened.

“The team rushes to investigate an extremist gun group after an anti-gun lobbyist building is bombed, with the promise of others to follow. Also, SAC Bashar dangles a possible promotion for OA, but only if he can persuade Tiffany to not report an incident she viewed as misconduct.”

So far, there is no information on FBI: International aside from a title, Snakes. It’s likely to continue Forrester’s search for answers regarding his mother’s true allegiance.

FBI: Most Wanted will be Julian McMahon’s final episode, with little information on how he exits. Although the title, Shattered is a foreboding sign.

“The team pursues an abusive man on the war path to find his ex-girlfriend, who is trying to escape him for good. Also, Jess and Sarah make plans to take their dream vacation together.”

The latter series will have a few episodes before Dylan McDermott joins as the new team leader in April.

While fans may not enjoy another break before new episodes, it does give them time to prepare for some major events when FBI Tuesdays do return.

FBI Tuesdays return Tuesday, March 8 at 8/7c on CBS.