Is Blue Bloods on tonight? That’s the question Blue Bloods fans are asking as the Thanksgiving holiday has brought preemptions to some shows.

The long weekend comes ahead of the Blue Bloods series finale, which is only a couple of weeks away.

After 14 seasons, we will soon bid farewell to the Reagan family.

However, tonight, there will not be a new episode of Blue Bloods that will help lead us to the finale episode.

The good news is, though, that Blue Bloods fans aren’t going to miss out on their weekly Blue Bloods fix.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Instead, we are in for a very special episode honoring the family that has become like ours for the last 15 years.

Blue Bloods special episode honors Reagan family ahead of series finale

There may not be a new episode of Blue Bloods tonight, but CBS is making the night all about the hit cop drama. Sandwiched in between two repeats of Blue Bloods is the Blue Bloods: Celebrating a Family Legacy special airing at 9/8c on CBS tonight.

According to TV Insider, the special is hosted by Entertainment Tonight’s Nischelle Turner and gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at Blue Bloods. Cast interviews from over the years will be featured along with never-before-heard details on the iconic Reagan family dinners.

The cast also discusses filming the pilot, their changes over the years, and what it was like to film in New York City.

Here’s what we know about the final Blue Bloods episodes

Only two episodes remain in Season 14 of Blue Bloods. The series finale airs on Friday, December 13, at 10/9c on CBS.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, death occurs in the Blue Bloods series finale, and fans have thoughts on who gets killed.

Blue Bloods fans also expressed their desire to have certain couples, including Erin (Bridget Moynahan) and Jack (Peter Hermann), get together before the show ends. Bridget recently gave some hope to those Jack and Erin fans.

The next episode of Blue Bloods airs on Friday, December 6. An official synopsis for the episode reads: “Eddie and Badillo try to help a man whose apartment has been taken over by a squatter; Danny and Baez investigate when a student is found dead in her dorm.”

We may not be watching a new Blue Bloods tonight, but fans are getting their fix for the week. The special with the cast is a trip down memory lane as well as a full night devoted to the cop drama, even if two episodes are repeats.

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10/9c on CBS. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Paramount+.