Inside Whoopi Goldberg’s glamorous night out

When she isn’t moderating The View, Whoopi Goldberg is celebrating her weight loss this year by sitting in the front rows at her friends’ fashion shows.

Whoopi Goldberg recently took time off from her seat on The View as she took Paris by storm with her new look at a fashion show.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Whoopi, a spokesperson for AMI Paris during Paris Fashion Week, showed off her new body in a monotone outfit.

Whoopi is now at it again, this time with one of her good friends, Christian Siriano, who made a splash as the youngest winner of Project Runway.

In 2007, Christian won Project Runway at the age of 21, cementing his title of the youngest winner of the fashion show.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Whoopi was out mid-week at a glamorous event in New York City honoring her friend and personal dress designer, Christian, at an “exquisite” fashion show.

Whoopi celebrates her friend Christian during a glamorous night out

Whoopi spent a workweek night in New York City at the Christian Siriano fashion show for New York Fashion Week.

She was spotted sitting in the front row next to Katie Holmes at the elegant fashion show. Other celebrities in the front row included Julianne Hough, Tiffany Haddish, and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Bronwyn Newport.

Whoopi previously shared that she loves wearing Christian’s designs, pointing out that she called him immediately after his Project Runway win, begging him to design a dress for her.

During the glamorous night out at Christian’s fashion show, Whoopi sat next to the always elegant Katie Holmes during the models’ runway walks.

Whoopi shared a photo of the event on her temporary Instagram feed, praising her good friend Christian. Whoopi captioned her photo, “So exquisite, so elegant, so stylish…So YOU.”

Whoopi Goldberg spent an ‘elegant’ night out in New York City. Pic credit: @whoopigoldberg/Instagram

Whoopi supported her friend Christian on The View

Whoopi, who isn’t afraid to speak out about fakes, like she did recently over a fake ad about weight loss drugs, loves to support those she thinks are the real deal.

During a recent episode of The View, the ladies celebrated Christian by wearing different clothing he designed. He came on the Show to promote his book, Christian Siriano: The New Redcarpet, and spoke about his fifteen-year-long career after winning Project Runway.

Whoopi always seems to support her friends on and off of The View.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.