If Tales of The Walking Dead is renewed for Season 2 get ready for a musical episode

Jillian Bell as Gina and Parker Posey as Blair, as seen in Episode 2 of Tales of The Walking Dead Season 1. Pic credit: AMC/Curtis Bonds Baker

Tales of The Walking Dead is ready to drop its first episode this Sunday night and fans are already anticipating just what will go down in the latest spinoff set within The Walking Dead universe.

The new show is an anthology series consisting of six episodes. Four of these are already available to the press so I can tell you some of the episodes are very much like what you expect to see in The Walking Dead and some are particularly bonkers (I’m looking at you Episode 2) — but in a totally good way.

Episode 1 will focus on Joe (portrayed by Terry Crews) and Evie (Olivia Munn), an unlikely pairing that brings some fresh humor to this universe.

Episode 2, as mentioned above, is clearly something that is totally outside of the realm of what viewers expect to see in The Walking Dead.

Then, in Episode 3, the network returns to Alpha’s (Samantha Morton) story to explore just how she became a member of the Whisperers. Finally, Episode 4 takes a look at a scientist who is researching the undead.

We also know that one episode of Tales of The Walking Dead will feature an episode that is set some 30+ years into the zombie apocalypse, so the network is undoubtedly working hard to bring a variety of new scenarios to this world.

But, had the writers had their way, Season 1 of Tales of The Walking Dead would have also included a musical number.

Scarlett Blum stars as Lydia in Episode 3 of Tales of The Walking Dead Season 1. Pic credit: AMC/Curtis Bonds Baker

Tales of The Walking Dead could feature a musical number

According to a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Tales of The Walking Dead showrunner Channing Powell revealed they had grand plans for a musical number in Season 1 but didn’t end up filming it.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

“We did come up with a musical episode, that just for production reasons was going to be a little bit too difficult to film,” Powell said.

And, considering what they did with Episode 2, I am totally down for a musical number in this series, as I think they could definitely pull it off.

This episode is also completely written, so if Tales of The Walking Dead does get renewed, it seems likely it will be featured then.

“It’s written,” Powell revealed. “We have a whole script for it.”

So, how likely is it that viewers will get the chance to watch an undead musical episode?

Will Tales of The Walking Dead be renewed?

As yet, it is hard to say if AMC will renew Tales of The Walking Dead for a second season.

Usually, the network will see how the audience responds to the show before they decide on what to do with it.

This means fans will likely have to wait a while to find out whether or not Tales of The Walking Dead will be renewed and whether the musical episode will ever get to see the light of day.

But what I really want to know, though, is will it have a catchy earworm of a banger like “Toss A Coin To Your Witcher” from The Witcher?

Tales of The Walking Dead will premiere on AMC on Sunday, August 14 at 9/8c.