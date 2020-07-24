How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Season 3: When is it coming out?

Netflix released the second season of mini-series How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast) earlier this week. Although the Netflix comedy series has not garnered the attention of critics, it is a sleeper-hit with fans.

How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast) is based on a true story following Moritz – a nerdy high school student who starts selling ecstasy online after attempting to win back his ex-girlfriend. Things soon spiral out of control in the funny, fast-paced series, which takes viewers through Moritz and his friend Lenny trials and tribulations as inexperienced drug traffickers.

Season 2 of How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast) follows up where the second season left off with Moritz and his buddies expanding their online ecstasy enterprise. The German Netflix series was renewed for a second season less than two months after its premiere season. Will Netflix bring the series back for a third season? Here is everything we know.

Will there be a Season 3 of How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast)?

Netflix is yet to renew How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast) but it is still early days. Season 1 premiered May 31 last year and was renewed for a second series on July 9, 2019. Therefore, fans should expect any renewal or cancellation news in late August.

The ending of the current season suggests that the producers of the German series have more material to continue the binge-worthy series. Due to its international fan base, low-budget commitment with six-episode Seasons, and positive fan reviews, there will likely be a Season 3 of How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast).

However, it is not clear how the Covid-19 lockdown will affect Netflix’s production schedule or parameters for TV series renewals. Netflix has seen an increase in subscribers due to the pandemic lockdowns around the world; therefore, there is a good chance Netflix will bring it back.

What to expect in Season 3 of How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast)

The finale of the second season (spoilers ahead) ends with Moritz seemingly being interviewed about his life saying, “When you lose everything you realize what you want.” The interviewer asks “what did you want? Friendship?

It is then revealed that Moritz is being interviewed behind bars as he signals to the interview that his time is up before he can answer the question. Mortiz then breaks the fourth wall with a John Lennon quote: “Everything will be okay in the end. If it’s not okay, it’s not the end.” It appears that if the series is renewed for Season 3, it will explore Mo’s illegal enterprise catching up with him as with the true story.

You can stream all episodes of How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Season 1 & 2 on Netflix.