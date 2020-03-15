Season 10 of The Walking Dead is just about midway through its second half on AMC.

The show returned a few weeks ago from its winter hiatus to roll out the episodes that have been filmed for 10b on the network.

The good news is that production has already been completed for the current season, so there won’t be any interruptions due to the coronavirus.

In regard to Season 11, that might go a little differently, as a production halt has taken place, but at least fans are going to find out how the rest of the current season will play out.

How many episodes are in Season 10 of The Walking Dead?

There are 16 total episodes that were filmed for TWD Season 10. Eight of those episodes were shown in the fall, leading up to seven of the primary survivors getting trapped in a cave with Alpha’s horde.

Now, the show has returned with a flourish, and that will definitely include what happens during Episode 12 on March 15. In fact, it will certainly have a huge impact on the rest of the season.

After the March 15 episode, there will only be four episodes left to air during TWD Season 10. Then, the long hiatus begins until the Season 11 debut sometime in fall 2020. The widely reported news is that there is also a huge cliffhanger coming.

What’s the difference between “walkers” and “empties?” @G_Nicotero tells @hardwick on what we should expect from #TWDWorldBeyond. Don't miss the premiere of @TWDWorldBeyond on April 12. pic.twitter.com/1nFORo7902 — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) March 14, 2020

Talking Dead canceled

A disappointing announcement was also revealed about Season 9 of Talking Dead on AMC. A special episode of the show was supposed to air on Sunday night, but it has been canceled due to fears of the coronavirus spreading.

Now, we don’t know when the next episode of the show will even air, even though there is a new one still on the AMC schedule for Sunday, March 22. We will all have to hope that the network and the producers of the show figure out a way to make it happen.

Talking Dead has become a huge draw for fans of The Walking Dead, as the hour-long talk show breaks down what has happened with the franchise by speaking with the crew and cast. It introduces great behind-the-scenes material and it often provides a stage for people who are leaving the show (or have been killed off) to speak to the fans one last time.

As the final episode for Danai Gurira as Michonne approaches, it would be a sad moment if she wasn’t interviewed by Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick on her way out.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.