Talking Dead canceled: AMC has some bad news for fans

Talking Dead’s presentation of Season 9, Episode 12 has been canceled.

Sunday night was supposed to see Tom Payne (he played Jesus) and two surprise cast members appear on the couch with host Chris Hardwick.

We have some spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 10, Episode 12 that might give an indication of who would have been joining Hardwick and Payne.

Typically, when a character ends up dying on the show, they appear on Talking Dead as a way of saying goodbye to the viewers. Now, the AMC audience may not get to enjoy that for a while.

March 15 Talking Dead episode canceled

It’s very disheartening to learn the news of this cancellation. Since The Walking Dead Season 2 began airing on AMC, Talking Dead has become a great complementary show for the network.

Each week that TWD airs on AMC, Talking Dead has followed it with a recap and breakdown of what viewers have just seen. It has been a great way to keep a lot of fans involved in what takes place on the show.

Cast members and staff for the show appear and talk about what has just taken place while answering questions from the host and fans at home. Now, due to the coronavirus, an interruption in the programming will take place.

We wanted to let you know that in light of everything that's happening, #TalkingDead will be temporarily going dark this Sunday, March 15th. Take care of yourselves and each other! We'll be in touch soon. pic.twitter.com/YNmWq1hLKI — Talking Dead (@AMCTalkingDead) March 14, 2020

When does Talking Dead return to AMC?

Scott M Gimple (writer) and Yvette Nicole Brown (actress/huge fan of the show) are already scheduled to be the Talking Dead guests for the March 22 episode.

It is still listed on the television schedule for next Sunday, which means that the network might figure out some way to make it happen. At the same time, though, viewers should not be surprised if it just gets canceled.

In fact, it’s not a far-fetched assumption to suggest that we might have already seen the final Talking Dead episode until the situation with the virus gets under control. That’s bad news for viewers at home who just want to see what cast members are up as the final The Walking Dead Season 10 episodes air on AMC.

We also have to hold out hope that AMC finds a way to give actress Danai Gurira a good sendoff because the final episode for Michonne is coming up quickly.

As for new episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10, they have already been filmed, so there should be no interruption in the schedule as AMC shows the rest of the Whisperers War.

Talking Dead airs Sunday nights at 10/9c on AMC.