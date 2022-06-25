How does The Umbrella Academy Season 3 end?

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 ending explained. Pic credit: Netflix

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Umbrella Academy Season 3.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 came and ended rather quickly after it was released on June 22, but it’s a show that’s easy to binge, especially since Netflix releases all episodes at once.

The Season 3 ending left a few more questions than it answered, particularly as it appears that the Umbrellas are in another new timeline now.

The ending seems to be linked directly to Reginald’s Project Oblivion, so let’s dive in.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 ending explained

The ending of Season 3 showed a few things: Reginald seems to still be a powerful man, but this time with his once-dead wife Abigail now back at his side, the Umbrellas have no powers anymore, and the Sparrows are decidedly missing.

While some answers may have to wait until Season 4, some of them were answered back in Season 1.

We previously learned about Abigail Hargreeves’ death at the end of Season 1. Along with her death, we learned about Reginald coming to the United States and the fact that he had a jar of glowing particles that he released, which seems to have been the cause of the spontaneous births of the superpowered kids in 1989.

The ending of Season 3 is the end result of Project Oblivion. Reginald was happy to sacrifice the children he raised to bring his wife back and reset the timeline so that he and Abigail could have a life together.

However, it seems that resetting the timeline consumed the powers that were within the Umbrellas, and perhaps all of the other superpowered kids.

The ending also left no sign of the Sparrow Academy.

What happens to the Sparrow Academy?

When the Umbrellas walked out of the elevator where Hotel Obsidian used to be, they were missing Sloane (and Allison, but she left on her own accord after making a deal with Reginald).

The Sparrow Ben is still with them, though it looks like there could be two Bens in this universe based on the ending credits scene.

Season 3 showed Marcus and Fei being consumed by the kugelblitz and Jayme, Alphonso, and Christopher dying. That left only Sloane and Ben alive in the Sparrow’s timeline.

Now that the timeline has been reset, it’s hard to say where the Sparrows are- if they even exist anymore. They could be superpowered humans living elsewhere, they could be normal now, or they might even be nonexistent. Unfortunately, only time will tell.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.