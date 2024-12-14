After 14 Seasons, Blue Bloods has aired its final episode, with fans getting one last night with the Reagan family.

The highly anticipated series finale of Blue Bloods did not disappoint.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Blue Bloods showrunner Kevin Wade called the show’s ending “satisfying.”

The Blue Bloods boss was not wrong because it was that and so much more.

There was a little something for everyone in a jam-packed finale.

Blue Bloods fans were left happy but wanting more at that same time.

How did Blue Bloods end?

The hit cop drama kept fans on their toes from the second the show began. All of the Reagan family worked together to make New York City safe again after criminals went on a high-profile shooting spree.

Eddie (Vanessa Ray) and her partner Luis Badillo (Ian Quinlan) were shot, kicking off the episode. As many Blue Bloods fans predicted, Badillo died, leaving Eddie filled with guilt.

Joe (Will Hochman) and Jamie (Will Estes) worked together to find the shooter. When they did catch him, Eddie put Badillo’s cuffs on the bad guy.

Mayor Peter Chase (Dylan Walsh) was also shot but survived. The mayor gave Frank (Tom Selleck) the keys to the city to catch the criminals and make New York City safe.

Frank made a deal with a man in prison, Lorenzo Batista (Edward James Olmos), whose son was responsible for shooting the mayor. The shooter was caught with Frank watching from his motorcade.

Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) worked with Erin (Bridget Moynahan) and Anthony (Steve Schirripa) to bring down one of the masterminds of the NYC shooting spree, Carlos Ramirez (Manny Perez).

Carlos just happened to be Danny’s long-time adversary. Instead of a shootout, though, Danny appealed to Carlos’ fatherly instincts and brought him in safe while protecting Carlos’ daughter.

After all the bad guys were caught, the entire Reagan clan attended Badillo’s funeral.

What happened with the Reagan family in the Blue Bloods series finale?

While advising Danny on how to deal with Carlos, Henry (Len Cariou) urged him to get a personal life. Once the case was over, Danny asked Baez to get some pizza with him.

Yep, it’s up to fans to determine where things go between the two partners next. Donnie Wahlberg had an interesting take on the ending for Baez and Danny.

The series ended with a final Reagan family Sunday dinner, which saw the entire clan present, including the return of Erin’s daughter Nicky (Sami Gayle) and Danny’s son Jack (Tony Terraciano).

Erin was about to reveal that she and Jack (Peter Hermann) secretly got married again when Eddie arrived with a highchair to announce she and Jamie were expecting a baby.

Some Reagan family poetic waxing from Frank expressed gratitude for the family surrounding him. One last shot of the entire family at dinner was seen before the last Blue Bloods credits rolled.

The Blue Bloods series finale was emotional, action-packed, a tear-jerker, and honestly, the perfect way to say goodbye. It also leaves the door open for Blue Bloods spin-offs.

Blue Bloods Seasons 1-14 can be streamed on Paramount+.