House of the Dragon: Will Corlys Velaryon die in Episode 8?

The latest trailer for Episode 8 of House of the Dragon has left viewers wondering if Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) will die.

The character is not shown at all in the short clip but it is announced that the character has been badly injured.

“The Sea Snake has taken a grave wound in battle at the Stepstones,” a man says.

After this, Corlys’ brother, Ser Vaemond Velaryon (Wil Johnson), asks Corlys’ wife, Rhaenys (Eve Best) who will now take the Driftmark throne.

This certainly makes it seem like Corlys has died due to his injury sustained at the Stepstones.

But there might still be hope for him yet, according to the book on which the TV show is based.

Here’s what happens to Corlys Velaryon in the book

House of the Dragon is based on the book by George R. R. Martin titled, Fire and Blood, so viewers can read it to find out more about what to expect in the TV adaptation.

In the book, Corlys does not get injured at the Stepstones, instead, he develops a dangerous fever that then brings about the question of succession to the fore.

As has been established in the TV show, Corlys’ son, Laenor (John MacMillan) is married to Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy).

However, Rhaenyra’s children have actually been fathered by Ser Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr), which is very obvious just from looking at the children, who do not have the silver hair of either Rhaenyra or Laenor.

While the official word from the king is that Laenor is the father, Rhaenys and Corlys have previously privately discussed who should take over Driftmark.

With what has been seen in the trailer, it makes sense that the book version of Corlys getting a bad fever has been changed to him being gravely injured.

Of course, in the book, Corlys recovered from his illness and then goes on to become a major player in the Dance of the Dragons, which is the civil unrest already hinted at between the Targaryens so far in House of the Dragon.

Could HBO change the House of the Dragon storyline?

With Corlys set to have some significant upcoming storylines regarding the Dance of the Dragons, it doesn’t make sense to kill the character off now.

But that doesn’t mean that HBO won’t deviate from the book’s storyline.

After all, they managed to save Corlys’ son, Laenor from certain death in Episode 7, and have made other small changes along the way in order to tell their version of events.

Because of this, fans of the book should be a little scared heading into Episode 8 as things may change dramatically from the original story. Although, as Digital Spy points out, if Corlys were to die in Episode 8, it would significantly change the upcoming storyline.

However, until the episode airs, his fate remains in the balance, and viewers will have to tune in on Sunday night in order to find out more.

House of the Dragon airs every Sunday night at 9/8c on HBO Max.