House of the Dragon promises to be different — and the same — as Game of Thrones

Olivia Cooke stars as Alicent Hightower in Season 1 of House of the Dragon. Pic credit: HBO

After the dust settled on the Season 8 finale of HBO’s Game of Thrones, there was plenty to say — from fans and critics alike.

Plenty of it was not very good either. Many people thought the final two seasons were far too rushed. Others disagreed with various storylines.

Now, as viewers wait it out until August 21, when the spinoff series, House of the Dragon, premieres, there has been much discussion about how the new series will compare to the original one.

House of the Dragon will tell the story of House Targaryen and is set some 200 years prior to the events that unfolded in Game of Thrones.

This means that the new TV series will be familiar to fans of the original as it will be set in the same locations and feature many of the iconic houses that appeared in Game of Thrones.

Now, there is the promise that they plan to get it right with House of the Dragon, insisting that it is both different — and the same — as the original series.

New House of the Dragon teaser promises many things for fans

House of the Dragon has big shoes to fill — as well as a problematic sibling that many fans ended up hating by the show’s end. So, how will the network deal with that?

According to a new teaser shared to the official Twitter account for House of the Dragon, the new series aims to contain both the familiar seen in Game of Thrones as well as branching out just enough to become its own show entirely.

In the process, they hope to appease fans that had their feathers ruffled after Season 8 of Game of Thrones aired.

“All that size that we loved in Game of Thrones is here,” said Emma D’Arcy in an interview included in the teaser. “But House of the Dragon is rooted in domestic and the familial.”

House of the Dragon will see the battle for the Iron Throne play out yet again. This time around, it will be contained within the one family rather than across multiple houses, indicating that it may be scaled down somewhat.

However, considering that House is the Targaryens, it seems highly unlikely like the new series will be able to be scaled down.

Same Westeros. More dragons. pic.twitter.com/dyDFyMxYGn — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) July 25, 2022

Season 1 promises to be ‘intimate’ but epic

Along with House of the Dragon being different and the same all at once, Season 1 is expected to be ‘intimate’ as well as epic.

“We had said to ourselves, we’re going to pull our horns in on Season 1,” said co-showrunner, Miguel Sapochnik, indicating they were attempting a more intimate feel to the first installment of House of the Dragon.

“We’re gonna start in a more grounded, more intimate way. But even with our horns pulled in, it was just big.”

Now viewers just have to wait it out for one more month until they can find out for certain just how different — or the same — House of the Dragon really is compared to the original series.

Season 1 of House of the Dragon will premiere on August 21 on HBO Max.