House of the Dragon preview for Episode 9: ‘This is treason, at the least’

Episode 8 of House of the Dragon saw a six-year time jump that also introduced a reunion between King Viserys (Paddy Considine) and his daughter, Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy).

Since Rhaenyra left King’s Landing for Dragonstone, she and her husband, Daemon (Matt Smith), had produced two children, sons Aegon and Viserys, so the reunion was a heartfelt one on all sides.

However, the king was very ill and mostly bedridden when Rhaenyra turned up to defend her son’s claim to Driftmark after Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) was gravely injured.

The king managed to drag himself out of bed to further perpetuate Lucerys’ (Elliot Grihault) claim to Driftmark and once again cement the legitimacy of Rhaenyra’s children to Ser Laenor Velaryon (John MacMillan).

Although we all know that Jacerys and Lucerys are actually the offspring of Ser Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr), Viserys continues to uphold the official stance that the children were born in wedlock between Rhaenyra and Laenor.

And while the king has perpetuated this many times, Episode 8 also saw him have a conversation with Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) before he died that saw her believing her son, Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), was Viserys’ real choice to rule after his death.

House of the Dragon Episode 9 details

According to IMDb, the title for Episode 9 of House of the Dragon is The Green Council.

Unfortunately, HBO doesn’t release synopses for episodes ahead of their air dates, but at least the title gives some clue as to what to expect.

Already, lines have been drawn between Team Green, headed by Alicent and her father, Otto (Rhys Ifans), and Team Black (Rhaenyra Targaryen).

The Greens believe that Viserys’ firstborn son, Aegon, is the true heir to the Iron Throne even though Viserys declared that his firstborn child, Rhaenyra, would rule in his steed, making supporters of Rhaenyra, Team Black.

Considering Viserys died in Episode 8, it should be no surprise that Alicent is holding council on what to do next. Especially considering she has misinterpreted Viserys’ final words.

House of the Dragon trailer released for Episode 9

The latest trailer for Episode 9 of House of the Dragon also reveals more about this council and just how underhanded the Hightowers get – although, there should be no surprise there, considering Otto has been aggressively lining up his ducks for some time now.

“The King is dead,” Otto says as the clip opens.

Alicent then later says that Viserys told her that “he wished for Aegon to be king.”

After this, the treachery of the Greens becomes quickly apparent as Otto asks for a closed council and then gives leave to an unidentified knight, indicating that no one must know who they are or what they are seeking.

What appears to be Rhaenys (Eve Best) is shown confined to her quarters as other women are locked in prison cells.

While the Greens seem to have a strong hold on the small council, it appears that Lord Lyman Beesbury (Bill Paterson), at least, is trying to defend Rhaenyra’s claim.

“This is seizure!” he declares. “It is treason at the least.”

What happens next remains to be seen, and viewers will have to tune in on Sunday night in order to find out more.

House of the Dragon airs every Sunday night at 9/8c on HBO Max.