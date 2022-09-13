House of the Dragon preview: Episode 5 sees a royal wedding and a threat that ‘the King will die’

Paddy Considine stars as King Viserys Targaryen in Episode 5 of House of the Dragon Season 1. Pic credit: HBO

Episode 4 of House of the Dragon gave viewers plenty to talk about.

The Targaryen predilection for incest came to the fore when Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and her uncle, Prince Daemon (Matt Smith), went on a sneaky trip through the seedy underground of King’s Landing.

A spy caught the tryst and reported back to King Viserys (Paddy Considine), which saw him declare to his daughter that she had to marry Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate).

Along with this, Rhaenyra also had another secret romantic interlude, this time with the Kingsguard, Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel).

With all of this intrigue, fans are eagerly counting down the days until Episode 5 drops.

So, let’s take a look at what to expect in the next installment.

House of the Dragon Episode 5 details

Fansided reports that the title of Episode 5 of House of the Dragon is We Light the Way.

As is typical with HBO, no synopsis has been released for this episode, but the title can give viewers some indication of what to expect as We Light the Way is also the motto for House Hightower, according to Metro.

Episode 4 saw the king fire Otto Hightower from his position as Hand of the King due to his determination to see his grandson, Aegon, usurp Rhaenyra’s line of succession.

Paddy Considine as King Viserys and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, as seen in Episode 4 of House of the Dragon Season 1. Pic credit: HBO/Ollie Upton

So, judging by this title, the Hightowers will feature heavily in Episode 5.

Along with this, viewers can expect a royal wedding when House of the Dragon returns on Sunday night.

House of the Dragon trailer released for Episode 5

The clip opens with King Viserys proposing a marriage agreement between his daughter, Rhaenyra, and Lord Corlys Velaryon’s (Steve Toussaint) son, Laenor.

With this royal wedding, Viserys hopes to “herald in a second age of dragons” by reuniting House Targaryen and House Velaryon.

The royal wedding looks set to be an extravagant affair, but as was the case in Game of Thrones, viewers better gird their loins for possible upheaval as Corlys’ wife, Rhaenys (Eve Best), warns that “Rhaenyra’s succession will be challenged.”

“Knives will come out,” she continues as a riot unfolds at what appears to be Rhaenyra’s wedding.

To make matters worse, it appears Otto is already plotting behind the king’s back after being fired in Episode 4 of House of the Dragon.

“The king will die,” Otto says as the trailer cuts to a shot of the king looking decidedly ill.

Otto also shadows what Rhaenys said and claims that “if Rhaenyra succeeds him, war will follow.”

“Prepare Aegon to rule,” Otto then tells his daughter, Alicent (Emily Carey), who is the second wife of King Viserys and the mother of his son, Aegon.

As for what happens next? Well, fans will just have to wait until Sunday in order to find out more.

House of the Dragon airs every Sunday night at 9/8c on HBO Max.