House of the Dragon: New trailer is released, ‘War is afoot’

Emma D’Arcy stars as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in Season 1 of House of the Dragon. Pic credit: HBO

With the premiere date for House of the Dragon approaching, HBO has now amped up the promotion of their new epic fantasy series.

On top of this, San Diego Comic-Con will feature a House of the Dragon panel so that viewers can get their first real look at the new series.

Being held in Hall H, there will be a huge line-up of brand new cast members. Included is Paddy Considine (who will portray King Viserys Targaryen), Matt Smith (Prince Daemon Targaryen), Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower), Emma D’Arcy (Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen), Steve Toussaint (Lord Corlys Velaryon), Eve Best (Princess Rhaenys Targaryen), Fabien Frankel (Ser Criston Cole), Graham McTavish (Ser Harrold Westerling), Milly Alcock (Young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen), and Emily Carey (Young Alicent Hightower).

House of the Dragon will follow House Targaryen and is based some 200 years before the events that unfolded in the original Game of Thrones series.

Besides this, fans expect plenty of new content thanks to Comic-Con as they wait patiently for Season 1 to drop for the Game of Thrones spinoff series.

Now, HBO has released a new extended trailer that gives viewers a better look at the series.

New trailer for House of the Dragon released

The clip opens with the announcement that “War is afoot.” And, when is it not in Westeros?

The trailer is impressive as it shows off both the characters and the dragons that will feature heavily in this production.

Then, as the teaser continues, the reason behind this war becomes apparent.

The claim for the Iron Throne is being discussed, and it is here that the conflict arises as it becomes clear that King Viserys’ first-born child is a girl.

“Who else would have a claim?” a person asked.

“The first-born child,” another stated before an image of Princess Rhaenyra was shown.

“Rhaenyra? No queen has ever sat the Iron Throne.”

Lord Corlys Velaryon then points out that the king has an heir — a male heir — Daemon Targaryen.

Of course, Daemon is actually Viserys’ brother, and the king is hesitant to choose between the pair.

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra and Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, as seen in Season 1 of House of the Dragon. Pic credit: HBO/Ollie Upton

A new heir is announced

However, decide he does, and the clip reveals that Viserys has, in fact, claimed a new heir, something that Daemon is not at all impressed with as he had previously been named Viserys’ successor.

From this point onwards, the trailer shows how splintered things are becoming in Westeros as the fight for the Iron Throne heats up.

In Game of Thrones, the battle to rule was between houses. This time, in House of the Dragon, the battle looks to be held entirely within the family.

You can check out the clip in its entirety below.

All the dragons roar as one.

The #HOTD trailer has arrived. pic.twitter.com/ug7ESvpg8U — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) July 20, 2022

Season 1 of House of the Dragon will premiere on August 21 on HBO Max.