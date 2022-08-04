House of the Dragon: Daemon Targaryen is set to ’cause chaos’ in Season 1

Matt Smith stars as Prince Daemon Targaryen in Season 1 of House of the Dragon. Pic credit: HBO

Fans of Game of Thrones are eagerly anticipating the upcoming spinoff series, House of the Dragon. Set some 200 years prior to the events that unfolded in the first show, it will also focus on House Targaryen.

Some of the names will be family to fans of the TV show and the books alike, thanks to the rich history and backstory shared in both.

King Viserys (Paddy Considine) heads the house at this point but thanks to the recent trailer shared in the lead-up to San Diego Comic-Con, viewers now know that he will be considering his succession options in Season 1 of House of the Dragon.

His eldest child, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy), is a girl, so many feel she should not lead based on that alone.

This leaves another option: Viserys’ brother, Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith).

And according to Matt Smith, Daemon will be a character intent on chasing the most amount of chaos possible.

Prince Daemon Targaryen will be trouble in Season 1

In a recent interview with Empire, Matt Smith revealed more about his House of the Dragon character.

“Daemon is there to cause chaos and p**s people off because, simply, it entertains him,” Smith revealed.

Along with Daemon’s natural inclination to chaos, Smith also explains that the character does not get along with the king’s Hand, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans).

“[Daemon] and Otto loathe one another. They’re winding each other up, needling one another. And in the middle of it is Paddy, who plays Viserys. They’re both vying for his attention and his love.”

Rhys Ifans also describes Daemon as “volatile, violent and impulsive,” which certainly sounds like a terrible mix for those around him but will make for excellent viewing entertainment for fans of the original series.

So, who is Daemon Targaryen, and why will he be intent on causing so much chaos?

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, House of the Dragon is loosely based on a period in medieval history called The Anarchy.

Henry I, the king of England, had a male heir during this time, but he had died, leaving a daughter to rule in Henry’s place. A female heir was not an acceptable option at the time, but Henry named his daughter as his successor anyway.

After his death, though, those who had sworn fealty to him and his daughter decided to simply forget about the oath because she had a male cousin, Stephen, who took the throne in her place.

In House of the Dragon, Daemon looks set to fulfill Stephen’s role from the history books and create absolute havoc when it comes time for Rhaenyra’s rule.

Of course, how this will all play out has not yet been revealed, and viewers will have to wait until Season 1 drops to discover more about Daemon’s dastardly ways.

Season 1 of House of the Dragon will premiere on August 21 on HBO Max.