House of the Dragon creators will not let fan backlash to Daenerys affect their new series

With House of the Dragon fast approaching, fans of the original series are both excited and concerned. Game of Thrones was a fan-favorite series, but for many, they lost faith at the end of the series for a variety of reasons.

Many viewers thought the final seasons of the TV show were far too short and the stories wrapped up too quickly to give a satisfactory ending.

Others were horrified at what they thought was a sudden descent into madness for the main character, Daenerys Targaryen, a character who had fought her way up from nothing to reclaim the throne for House Targaryen.

Unfortunately, the price of the Iron Throne had been much too high after Daenerys razed King’s Landing in order to take her place as ruler of Westeros. It was also an act that needn’t have occurred since her place was pretty much secured prior to this.

However, as is known with Targaryens, “every time a new Targaryen is born, the gods toss the coin in the air and the world holds its breath to see how it will land,” whether they will be born to the side of goodness — or madness.

While Daenerys’ descent might have polarized viewers, for the creators of House of the Dragon, it will not color their story.

House of the Dragon will explore the Targaryen traits

House Targaryen is an epic house with a history that has seen them at the very top of the rule in Westeros and will be explored in House of the Dragon. However, they also have incredible lows, such as those seen in Game of Thrones.

Already, actor Matt Smith, who will portray Prince Daemon in House of the Dragon, has described the Targaryens as “bonkers.”

And it will be their often descent into madness that will be explored in the new TV show, according to an interview with co-showrunner Ryan J. Condal.

Condal explained that House of the Dragon would definitely delve into the thin line between madness and greatness.

“The line between those two things is very thin. That’s definitely something this show will explore,” Condal told Empire.

New House of the Dragon series will not bend to fans’ backlash

The series creators will also not pander to viewer expectations as a result of what happened with the finale of Game of Thrones.

“Life doesn’t end the way you want it to,” co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik explained.

“I think we very much wanted to pay attention to not that. It doesn’t really factor in at all. I think the minute you as a creator start playing defense, you’re just taking the ground from beneath your feet. Should we be so lucky to have such a large and passionate fanbase that will debate our show? I think that in itself is a sign of success.”

As to how this all unfolds remains to be seen and viewers will just have to wait until the Season 1 premiere in order to find out more — as well as to debate whether House of the Dragon got it right or wrong in regard to House Targaryen.

Season 1 of House of the Dragon will premiere on August 21 on HBO Max.