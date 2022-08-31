House of the Dragon: Co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik calls it quits on hit show

Miguel Sapochnik will step down as co-showrunner on House of the Dragon after Season 1. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

While HBO has recently renewed its epic fantasy series, House of the Dragon, for a second season, it appears one of the co-showrunners will not be returning in Season 2.

Miguel Sapochnik signed up as co-showrunner on its prequel series alongside Ryan Condal, and they have worked together on Season 1, which is currently airing on HBO.

Sapochnik is probably best known for his work on Game of Thrones, where he helped produce some of the most iconic battle scenes in the series.

Most notably, he directed Hardhome, The Battle of the Bastards, and The Long Night, all of which showcased large battle scenes.

In addition to this, he also directed The Bells, which was the final battle sequence in the original series and saw Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) completely flip her lid and raze King’s Landing.

Now, after only one season, Sapochnik has called it quits on House of the Dragon.

Miguel Sapochnik leaves House of the Dragon

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sapochnik has decided to leave House of the Dragon.

It is believed the co-showrunner has stepped down after an intensive three-year lead-up to the release of Season 1 of House of the Dragon.

While he will no longer be a co-showrunner, Sapochnik will stay on as an executive producer on the new show.

He has also signed a new, first-look deal with HBO that will see him helping to develop new content on the network.

“Working within the Thrones universe for the past few years has been an honor and a privilege, especially spending the last two with the amazing cast and crew of House of the Dragon,” Sapochnik said via a statement.

“I am so proud of what we accomplished with Season 1 and overjoyed by the enthusiastic reaction of our viewers. It was incredibly tough to decide to move on, but I know that it is the right choice for me, personally and professionally.”

Promotional image for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.

Alan Taylor will join the crew

Sapochnik’s co-showrunner, Ryan Condal, will remain on House of the Dragon, and joining him will be Alan Taylor.

Taylor has also previously worked on Game of Thrones, having directed seven episodes, Beyond the Wall, Valar Morghulis, The Prince of Winterfell, The Night Lands, The North Remembers, Fire and Blood, and Baelor.

He will join House of the Dragon as a director and executive producer, having already signed up to direct multiple Season 2 episodes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sapochnik believed that the “precious series could not be in safer hands” with Taylor’s addition.

Taylor also released his own statement on joining the crew of House of the Dragon.

“It’s a pleasure and an honor to be back at HBO, immersing myself in the world of the Targaryens. I look forward to working closely with Ryan as House of the Dragon grows into its second season. Ryan, Miguel, and George have launched an extraordinary story, in a rich and fascinating world. Returning to Westeros will be a huge undertaking and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

House of the Dragon airs every Sunday night at 9/8c on HBO Max.