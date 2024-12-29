Hoda Kotb’s birthday love for Savannah Guthrie sparks emotion ahead of her farewell

The Today show will look different next month as Hoda Kotb leaves the show and Craig Melvin steps into her seat next to Savannah Guthrie.

Hoda recently broke the news that she is stepping down from her co-anchoring seat next to Savannah on the Today show.

A familiar face is taking Hoda’s seat since Craig has been on the show for six years and is undoubtedly a fan favorite.

Amid all the goodbyes Hoda has to make, especially to her best friend Savannah, who is on and off the show, each new interaction seems to cause the ladies to cry.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Hoda’s Secret Santa gift to Savannah caused some tears because of its sweet sentiment.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Hoda’s recent interview with Jamie Lee Curtis even resulted in tears, as everyone will miss Hoda once she leaves.

Hoda’s happy birthday for Savannah post sparks emotion from everyone

Hoda shared a throwback picture from the summer to celebrate her friend Savannah’s 53rd birthday. It will be hard for Hoda to leave the Today show since she truly will leave one of her good friends when she does.

Hoda’s caption on the birthday post says it all, “Happy bday to the finest. I love you @savannahguthrie.”

Fans of both ladies started posting happy birthday wishes for Savannah and remarking about Hoda’s departure. One fan said they would miss Hoda so much that it would make them cry. Another fan said, “Gonna miss this duo…”

Hoda Kotb shared birthday wishes for Savannah Guthrie, and fans responded. Pic credit: @hodakotb/Instagram

Another fan said, “You will be so missed, Hoda.” One fan said, ” It takes one to know one! You rock, Hoda! Happy Birthday, Savannah!”

Fans respond to Hoda Kotb’s post on Instagram. Pic credit: @hodakotb/Instagram

Everyone took the time to share their best wishes for both ladies.

Savannah shared a birthday post thanking everyone

A day after Hoda shared her emotional post for Savannah’s birthday, Savannah shared one thanking everyone.

She posted, “Thank you for the beautiful birthday wishes. This is 53!” Savannah looks happy and ready for whatever the next year brings her.

Next year’s birthday wishes will look different since Hoda will be off on another adventure as she raises her daughters in the countryside.

Hoda shared that she is leaving the Today show to raise her children, Haley and Hope. She wants to spend more time with them while they are young.