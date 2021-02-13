History of Swear Words Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Nicolas Cage in The History of Swear Words. Pic credit: Adam Rose/Netflix

One of the most shocking success stories on Netflix this year is the documentary series History of Swear Words.

The series made a brilliant decision and hired Nic Cage to narrate the series where he discusses the history of naughty words in a humorous and informative manner.

It was brilliant and now fans want more.

Here is everything we know so far about The History of Swear Words Season 2.

Here is everything we know so far about The History of Swear Words Season 2.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of History of Swear Words?

There is a really good chance that History of Swear Words gets a renewal soon.

In its first few days of release, the show moved into the Top 3 Netflix shows in the United States. Netflix takes the first seven days and the first 28 days into account for its renewal decisions.

With the show now over one month old, there is a chance the History of Swear Words will get its news either in February or March, and when that happens, we will update this article.

There are also promising signs since Netflix referred to History of Swear Words as “Season 1,” which means it believed there would be good odds of a second season coming.

Release date latest: When does History of Swear Words Season 2 come out?

When Netflix decides to renew History of Swear Words, the turnaround for this show should be quicker than normal.

Most shows take about 14 months for a show’s turnaround.

However, this is a docuseries and just needs to put together the clips from movies and TV shows and interview the guests. Then, Cage can set up and do his commentary work.

There are signs that History of Swear Words is already progressing with Season 2. The question next is what words the Netflix original would use.

A good place to look would be George Carlin’s “seven words you can never say on television” list — s**t, piss, f**k, c**t, c**s****r, m*****f****r, and tits. Out of those words, only two were used in Season 1. There are lots of choices from Season 2.

There is a chance it could hit in January 2022 if the renewal comes soon enough.

History of Swear Words Season 2 cast updates

If History of Swear Words gets a second season, it has to bring back Nicolas Cage.

Cage is extremely important for the show because he pitched in his own ideas and made the show more entertaining than ever before.

“You would show him something and say, ‘Well, this is just going to be getting us from A to B,” and he would go, ‘OK. Hold on.’ And he’d think about it, and then you would just see this moment come to life,” showrunner Bellamie Blackstone said.

“He has a really interesting understanding of language and performance,” he added. “Clearly, it was Nic Cage, but it was Nic Cage 2.0. He brought so much to the project, both in his perspective as well as in his performance.”

As for the special guests being interviewed about certain words, expect a large swath of comedians and actors talking about the words used in their movies and TV shows.

History of Swear Words Season 2 spoilers

There are so many more words that History of Swear Words can focus on in different seasons.

What is most interesting is when some “swear words” are not even that bad anymore. The episode about “Damn” is proof of that, as it is a mild word that doesn’t even have the connotations it used to have.

“It’s really the story of how something goes from being the most offensive thing you can possibly say, this biblical understanding of you literally damning someone to hell, to being now fairly benign,” Blackstone said.

Seeing the journey of swear words from inflammatory to just another word is interesting to watch play out. Think about it. The word was used in Gonie with the Wind almost 100 years ago in a shocking manner and now it is just another word in movies that barely gets a reaction.

There are already plans for more seasons of History of Swear Words.

Season 1 saw the show explore the history and usage of f**k, s**t, b***h, d**k, p****y, and damn.

“There’s at least two more seasons of just regular swear words. There’s some big ones, like the ‘c-word’ that we’re not even touching until Season 2,” executive producer Brien Meagher said.

“And then I think there’s a whole series just on UK versions of swear words, which make me laugh harder than the ones that we have here stateside,” he added.

Netflix has yet to announce when The History of Swear Words Season 2 will premiere.