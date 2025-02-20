Here’s why Kelly Ripa struggled to share her latest video about Chewie

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos recently discussed the loss of their beloved dog, Chewie, on Live with Kelly and Mark.

Kelly and Mark did not miss any time on LIVE and kept the show running like the veteran show hosts everyone loves.

She kept going even when she had to get security involved because she had recently lost her glasses or when a phone rang during a live show.

It took a lot for Kelly to stop the show when she cried over Chewie because she hated showing that much emotion when everyone was in the studio for a fun show.

Any pet lover knows that taking care of aging pets and facing their eventual loss is gut-wrenching for everyone, and Kelly is taking this one hard.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, Kelly cried when she shared on the air that they had a rough day with the veterinarian deciding it was time to ease Chewie’s suffering.

Kelly reveals why she struggled to share one last post about Chewie

Kelly wanted to share about the loss of her dog but hesitated to do so since it made it seem final that Chewie was not coming back.

Kelly posted about Chewie despite her hesitation and said in part, “I’ve been avoiding posting this because it somehow makes it real, and I’m not quite ready to let go.

It’s been extremely painful to lose our beloved Chewie. We ache for her every single day. We still look for her and call to her and frankly feel lost.”

Kelly shared her post on Instagram about her love for Chewie and how hard it is now that she isn’t there anymore.

The video that Kelly shared showed some photos of her children loving on Chewie during her long life. Chewie reached 17, a good age for any dog, especially one that started life in a shelter.

In her post, Kelly credited the North Shore Animal League with blessing her with Chewie. Kelly adopted both of her dogs, Chewie and Lena, and in doing so, she gave them a much better life.

Kelly’s friends shared their love on Instagram

When Kelly shared her moving post, her friends started posting kind messages about Chewie, even though people had sent messages all along the journey.

Erin Washington shared that it was a “beautiful tribute” to Chewie and acknowledged how Kelly’s heart must be breaking. Lori Schulweis added that Chewie was in a very “special family.”

Paula Wallace, the president of Savannah College of Art and Design, where Kelly’s nieces attend, shared that losing Chewie was heartbreaking. Kristofer Buckle and Albert Bianchini also sent messages.

Jake Shears sent a lovely message ending with “I’m so sorry.” Another friend, Elsa Marie Collins, sent “lots of love.”

Ashley Lewis and Issac Boots are among the thousands who send messages of love and support for Kelly.

Hopefully, seeing the lovely messages will help Kelly deal with her loss and think about Chewie without crying.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.