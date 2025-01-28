Here’s why Kelly Ripa is finally fulfilling a ‘solemn promise’ that includes a disco ball

Kelly Ripa has not reached the stage as the LIVE with Kelly and Mark host because she has not kept her promises.

If Kelly makes a promise, even if it takes years to fulfill, she will keep her word if her actions now are any indication.

When the coronavirus pandemic rocked the world, and everything shut down, causing mass isolation and extreme care, Kelly made a promise to folks who were dear to her.

Kelly, a New Jersey native, often visits the state where her parents live and has spoken about her love for her hometown.

During the pandemic, Kelly shared a touching story about a hospital in New Jersey and why it is so dear to her and her family.

One particular hospital, Cooper University Hospital, where her parents, Joseph and Esther Ripa, met, is the recipient of a promise that Kelly made years ago.

Kelly to host a disco ball party at Cooper University Hospital

Kelly isolated herself during the pandemic, but that did not stop her from thinking of others and their sacrifices during the trying time.

Healthcare workers are always essential, but never as much as they were during the scary times when the coronavirus pandemic shut down the world.

Kelly wanted to thank the hospital in her hometown, which was so integral in her life, as it was where her parents met each other and promised them a disco-ball-themed party once the danger to everyone was over.

Kelly made a “solemn promise” for a disco dance party with a disco ball-shaped cake.

Kelly will deliver that promise on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, with a disco ball-themed dance party at the hospital. The party is in conjunction with a groundbreaking ceremony for a $3 billion expansion project.

Kelly wears her heart on her sleeve as she breaks down over hard decisions about her dog, Chewie, and is equally emotional about her love for the healthcare workers at her hometown hospital.

Cooper University Healthcare’s hospital plans a substantial groundbreaking ceremony, including Chris Christie, Jon Corzine, James McGreevey, and Tom Kean. U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross and Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen, according to Tap Into Camden, a local newspaper.

The hospital has also shared a post on Instagram detailing the “special press event” that will happen before the party behind with Kelly.

Kelly will post party photos on her Instagram, showcasing the dancing and cake since she always loves to share fun times like this with her fans.

Kelly put on her ‘proud auntie’ hat recently

Now that Mark is back from his extended LIVE time off, Kelly is focusing on her nephew and his band.

It seems that Kelly Ripa loves her nieces and nephews as much as she does her children.

She often promotes Lola or her sons and their projects on her social media accounts, and this time, her nephew Sergio Ripa got the same treatment.

Kelly promoted her nephew’s band, King Falcon, as they tour, sharing videos and photos of their tour dates on Instagram.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.