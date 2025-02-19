Here’s why Kelly Ripa had to call security on LIVE

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos spend much of their time at the studio working on Live with Kelly and Mark.

The studio where they film LIVE is almost a second home to the long-married couple, and everything Kelly needs to function is at the set when she needs it.

A recent episode of LIVE had Kelly sharing that she lost something important to her on the set and had to get security involved to find out who took it.

Kelly and Mark enjoy sharing about their lives during the host chat on LIVE, and during one such segment, Kelly revealed she was still missing a key item she needed.

Although Mark can still pinpoint when he fell in love with Kelly many years ago, the couple has aged enough to need reading glasses occasionally.

Kelly wears reading glasses to be able to read from her cue cards during the show, and she recently revealed that hers came up missing, but security knew exactly who took them.

Kelly revealed who took her missing glasses on LIVE

When a veteran performer like Kelly comes to the set to work and makes it look effortless, much prep still happens behind the scenes.

Anything that Kelly requires during a live show should be on her desk in front of her, such as a drink, pens, and one crucial piece: her readers.

During a recent live show, Kelly shared that the necessary glasses were missing, so she had to get security involved.

During the live host chat, Kelly shared that cameras are everywhere, and they tracked down who picked up her missing glasses and kept them.

Kelly shared that she was going crazy searching for her missing glasses when Mark asked Michael, “Gelman, you took Kelly’s glasses?”

Kelly said that security pinpointed Michael Gelman, the show’s executive producer, from the camera footage, saying he took the glasses off the desk.

He admitted that he did not remember picking them up but would look for them to get them back to Kelly.

Kelly shares a funny story about Justin Bieber

Many crazy things seem to happen on the LIVE set, from Mark sharing some “filthy” comments to Kelly sharing about a time Justin Bieber came to the show.

Kelly and Mark often speak to the audience members during the commercial break, and in a recent one, Kelly shared a funny story.

Kelly brought her daughter Lola and a friend to meet Justin Bieber, and something awful happened. During the meeting, Kelly said she smelled something foul and was worried Justin would think it was her.

In the live reel from Live with Kelly and Mark, Kelly shared that Lola’s friend passed gas in front of Justin because of nerves, showcasing that anything is possible on the show.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.