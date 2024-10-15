Here’s why Kelly Ripa called Mark Consuelos a monster on LIVE

Things are back to their normal pace for Live with Kelly and Mark after the sadness last month when Art Moore left the show to retire.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos often discuss their lives during their morning host chat before they go to Mark’s favorite part of the show, Stump Mark.

Mark is admittedly competitive and hates to lose anything, even if it means giving a contestant a free mug or T-shirt. The show sends the winner of Stump Mark a free mug or T-shirt.

Each day, the LIVE crew calls a constant who has sent in a postcard with two statements about their life, one truth and one lie.

Mark has a minute to ferret out the correct answer, or the contestant gets to Stump Mark and walks away with a mug and a t-shirt for their trouble before they answer a trivia question trying to win a trip.

Kelly is always a softie who wants to see Mark lose so someone can win the game, but Mark feels the total opposite and loves to win Stump Mark.

Kelly called out Mark for being a ‘monster’ during Stump Mark

As Monsters and Critics have reported, Mark loves to win Stump Mark so much that he stormed off the stage once he lost.

Mark enthusiastically shared that he and he alone decide which statement the contestant on Stump Mark makes is true or is a lie.

Kelly asked Mark to admit that the whole game was silly, and he said, “Yeah, it is silly, but it’s war!” Mark takes this stance anytime he competes with anyone over anything; he treats it like an all-out war.

During the wild segment, Mark had to evaluate two statements made by Elly Craig, the contestant: I recently saw Dead & Company at the Sphere and went to the very first show of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

Mark asked several questions of the contestant and correctly guessed the truth, and the contestant lost out on the chance at a t-shirt and mug.

Kelly was so upset that Mark won that she called him a monster since he was so gleeful over winning. “I’m very sad about that. She ran 4 miles today. She deserves that mug; she deserves that T-shirt. You are pretty much a monster!”

Kelly and Mark like to bicker over this part of Stump Mark, and while it is all in good fun, Kelly does get upset with Mark pretty often.

She recently shared on LIVE how he upset her during a walk they took, and she left her AirPods home, assuming Mark would walk with her the whole way. It’s good that they utilize marriage therapy to fix things up.

Kelly and Mark play a wedding game with Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone

Kelly and Mark have a good marriage despite the occasional hiccups, and recently, Melissa McCarthy and her husband, Ben Falcone, came on the show and played a wedding game with them.

The game was similar to The Newlywed Game, where each person answered questions about their spouse.

One question was who would they cast as their partner in a movie; Melissa and Ben said Taye Diggs and George Clooney, while Kelly and Mark both answered Erik Estrada.

It is excellent that Kelly and Mark can still laugh with each other during their marriage.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.