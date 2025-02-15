Here’s why Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos could be heading to Michigan

Live with Kelly and Mark will be moving to Los Angeles for a show or two as Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos host LIVE’s After Oscar Party.

Kelly and Mark do this every year, and it is always a favorite show of theirs since they love to travel so much.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, LIVE is holding a contest that will offer the winner a trip to Hollywood to see the show.

But before that happens, Kelly and Mark may head to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to support one of their children.

Kelly and Mark always go above and beyond for their children, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin, traveling as far as Europe to see them.

While Michael works for Bravo in nearby New Jersey and Lola is off in London working on her musical career, the youngest, Joaquin, is in college in Michigan and may come the next child they visit.

Joaquin promotes a fundraiser in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Kelly and Mark’s youngest son, Joaquin, attends the University of Michigan and has shared a post about the 26th Annual Mock Rock Benefit Show, a talent show he presumably is in this year.

Joaquin is on the University of Michigan’s wrestling team, and Kelly often shares on LIVE that they’ve seen him over the weekend, making quick trips to Michigan and back.

WCRZ.com reports that Joaquin will perform with his wrestling team in the fundraising show on February 18 in the evening, and Kelly and Mark may be there.

Kelly and Mark may attend the show to support their son, especially since Joaquin is a senior this year, and this could be his last talent show for this college.

Joaquin Consuelos posted a Mock Rock ad on his Instagram promoting a fundraiser. Pic credit: @joaquinconsuelos/Instagram

The show’s proceeds will benefit the C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan. It certainly looks like a worthy cause that Kelly and Mark would attend.

Kelly and Mark talk to Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin about love

With Valentine’s Day just passed and Mark sharing about the time he fell in love with a “French Vixen,” aka Kelly, they had Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin on the show.

Kelly and Mark asked Lisa and Harry hilarious questions about each other for LIVE’s Love Show. Harry and Lisa, wearing masks, answered the questions, so they couldn’t help each other out.

It is always great to see how Kelly and Mark, as a couple, get along with Lisa and her husband Harry. When are they coming back to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? It’s been long enough already.