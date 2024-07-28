Here’s why fans are asking if The View is ‘done’ for the season?’

Fans of The View are eager to learn when their favorite talk show will go on hiatus for the summer.

The View is notorious for not letting fans know if they will be tuning into a previously recorded show or if it will be an actual live episode.

As Monsters and Critics have reported, the popular talk show will undergo significant changes.

Typically, The View airs at 11 a.m. Eastern, but when the team returns this fall, they must get up an hour earlier than usual. The new time will be 10 a.m. Eastern.

The View will also be changing buildings, and while this isn’t a concern for most viewers, some should take note of the change.

If you want to see a live taping of The View in person, you need to know the correct address to go to.

Fans are wondering when The View is going on vacation

These coming changes have fans asking when the season ends and the reruns begin.

Fans took to Reddit for details about The View and when hosts such as Joy Behar or Whoopi Goldberg can take a long break from filming.

One fan asked, “Are they done for the season? I feel like Brian would’ve said on the podcast, and July’s not over…”

Brian Teta is The View’s executive producer and has a podcast, The View: Behind the Table. He often shares tidbits about the show on the podcast but hasn’t mentioned time off lately.

Other fans started to discuss what would happen on The View. One fan said, “Aug 3 is the first day of their vacation, and they return to the table on September 3.”

Other fans agreed, and one shared their feeling that they would have another week before going on vacation.

Brian Teta shared about interviewing Jennie Garth

Brian Teta, the executive producer of The View, recently shared on X (formerly Twitter) about a bucket list item he could cross off his list.

Brian, who recently had Sara Haines on the podcast to discuss the drama behind the scenes of The View, got to cross something off his bucket list.

Jennie Garth joined Brian on the podcast for an interview and discussed the death of her friend Shannen Doherty.

14 year old Brian’s bucket list is just about complete as I got to interview @jenniegarth (Kelly Taylor!) on the Behind the Table podcast. @sarahaines is there too but mostly just gets in the way of me dropping 90210 references. Click here to listen! https://t.co/NNus7Pdsyf pic.twitter.com/papZUHm0dv — Brian Teta (@Brianteta) July 26, 2024

One more week of new shows, and then it’s on to reruns until September 3, for The View.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.