Here’s how Sara Haines ‘went deep’ on The View

Sara Haines puts all she has into her job as a co-host on The View, and a recent segment showcases her efforts.

Sara wears her heart on her sleeve, which was highlighted in a recent segment featuring Michael Strahan.

Sara has known Michael and his children for years, and hearing about Isabella Strahan’s battle with cancer brought her to tears live on the air.

Sara brought that same energy to a fun segment with one of the winners of the latest Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LIX featured a matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, with the latter winning the big game.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Jalen Hurts, the quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles, came to The View to show the ladies how to throw a football, but Sara went all in during the segment.

Sara Haines passes the test by Jalen Hurts

Jalen came onto The View to discuss his Super Bowl win and throw a ball with the ladies.

Sara went wholly and first bested the other ladies at the “training camp” Jalen threw for them.

Sara caught Jalen’s throw, ran it to the end zone, and then did the winning dance most football players do when they score.

Fans reacted to Sara as soon as the video hit social media, even though Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Whoopi were also present.

One fan said that Sara “looks fine, all that dancing,” while another shared that Jalen is “such a gem” and “this was fun to watch!” Others said Sara could be QB1 and is the “MVP” of The View.

The View fans love Sara Haines and her enthusiasm during a recent segment. Pic credit @theviewabc/Instagram

Other fans concurred. One said that Sara “was the best, she went deep. Such enthusiasm.”

Another said Sara could dance just like Serena did at the Super Bowl. Serena’s dance caused controversy, and Whoopi spoke about it on the show.

Fans remark about Sara Haines, saying “she went deep” during a recent episode of The View. Pic credit: @theviewabc/Instagram

There was no controversy in Sara’s game as she played her heart out in front of Jalen.

Sara discusses her throws with Jalen Hurts

Sara said it was such a fun show with Jalen when she spoke to Brian Teta on The View: Behind the Table podcast.

She loved playing with Jalen, running plays after he spoke to the ladies on The View.

Jalen said he’d never been to Disney before, and the hosts were discussing his Super Bowl win.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.