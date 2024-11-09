Here’s how Sara Haines let a coworker ‘lean’ on her during The View

Sara Haines is perhaps the most generous lady on The View because she is always willing to help others, especially her coworkers.

Sara often ensures that Whoopi Goldberg stays on task during the heated exchanges on The View.

As Monsters and Critics have reported, she also keeps Joy Behar in line when one of her phones or electronic devices goes off during a live taping of the show.

Sara even keeps a smile on her face while getting slammed by Joy in front of her parents when Joy brought up a long ago same-sex relationship that Sara had in college.

Despite the embarrassment of having a conversation not meant for a live taping of The View repeated by Joy, she seamlessly went on with the show in front of her parents in the cordial way she always does.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

During a recent taping of The View, Sara jumped to help Ana Navarro, who was injured, walk to the table as the show began.

Sara tells an injured Ana, ‘I got you, girl!’

In a recent taping of The View, Ana is leaning on Sara as she limps onto the set before making it to the host table.

Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sunny Hostin walked in ahead of Sara, supporting Ana to the desk during a show at the end of the week.

After the show finished and the ladies had a chance to unwind before the weekend, Ana shared a post thanking Sara for her help.

The presidential election took a lot out of the ladies on The View, with heated subjects on both sides of the political aisle, but Ana made sure to show up each day she was slated to appear.

Ana, who has battled foot problems in the past, broke her toe and made it to work with the help of Sara, who was pleasant.

Ana shared a post saying, “I have a broken toe. Thank u, @sarahaines, for letting me lean on u.”

After Ana thanked Sara on Instagram, Sara reposted the screenshot with a new comment, “I got you, girl!”

Sara Haines helped her coworker on The View. Pic credit: @sarahaines/Instagram

It was great that Sara seemed willing to help Ana get on stage after her foot injury.

Sara is back on What Would You Do?

Sara seems to have a good heart and is always ready to help others. That attitude filters through the jobs she takes, like her current job on What Would You Do?, which is back on ABC.

Sara travels to different places in the United States and watches scenarios to see if bystanders will help people on this popular show.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.