Here’s how Kelly Ripa pulled a fast one on Mark Consuelos and ‘fooled’ him

The Live with Kelly and Mark show is moving for an exciting reason next month.

While the show is moving from its longtime studio home to a new building in SoHo, the New York-based show is heading to the West Coast.

Several Disney-owned shows, such as Whoopi Goldberg’s The View and the Tamron Hall Show, have already moved to a new studio.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, a longtime married couple, always throw an after-party for the Oscars, LIVE’s After the Oscars Show, each year.

Each year, Kelly and whoever is her current co-host dresses up and parodies current movies and themes for the After the Oscars Show.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

This year, Wicked seems to be a significant theme everywhere, and Kelly is jumping on the bandwagon while fooling Mark along the way.

Mark reveals how Kelly ‘fooled’ him recently

Kelly and Mark shot an opening bit for their After the Oscars Show featuring a Wicked theme. Kelly dressed up as Ariana Grande’s character, Glinda, from the popular franchise.

The bit features Mark dressed up as well and will show as the introduction to their LIVE show on March 3, 2025.

The show will be at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and feature many bits from celebrities interacting with Kelly and Mark after the Oscars.

In Kelly’s video, she looked so much like Ariana Grande that she decided to pull a fast one on Mark and fool him. Kelly wanted to trick Mark, so she asked her assistant to schedule a video call with them. Kelly wanted to pretend to be Ariana Grande on FaceTime with Mark.

Mark spoke to People.com and shared what happened after they shot the video when Kelly fooled him. Kelly’s assistant called Mark and said Ariana wanted to say hello to him.

Mark said, “I was like, ‘What? I’m not prepared for this.’ And she completely fooled me because when I grabbed the phone, I truly thought that was Grande.” Instead, Kelly completely fooled him on the other side of the FaceTime.

In the video, Kelly looked a lot like Ariana Grande, dressed up like Glinda the Good Witch for the promo.

Kelly and Mark had a sweet family reunion

Recently, between all the dressing up and filming for LIVE, Kelly and Mark headed to Michigan to celebrate their son Joaquin’s 22nd birthday.

They shared a photo of the family reunion on Instagram.

Happy birthday, Joaquin! Everyone hopes you had a great day.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.