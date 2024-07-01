Hallmark unveils August movie slate, featuring Pretty Little Liars & The O.C. alums

Fresh off the game-changing When Calls the Heart finale, Hallmark has announced a wealth of new movies for later this summer.

The cabler is gathering steam with its annual Summer Nights programming event, which will take over the network in August.

First up, we have Junebug, which touches down on the network on Saturday, August 3, at 8/7c.

The flick is headlined by The O.C. alum Autumn Reeser, who recently racked up considerable credits on Hallmark.

In Junebug, she plays Juniper, who is shocked to find an eight-year-old version of herself appearing to her with messages.

According to the official description, Juniper “begins to realize that her life is not what she had hoped it would be as a child.”

Autumn Reeser returns to Hallmark

In an attempt to help her older counterpart get her life back in order, young Juniper urges her to start writing again and to “collaborate with the cute artist Alex that she recently met to get her life back on track.”

The Haves and the Have Nots’ Aaron O’Connell plays Alex in what’s sure to be another feel-good entry.

My Dreams of You will premiere on Saturday, August 10, at 8/7c. It will bring Aurora Teagarden Mysteries alum Skyler Samuels back to the network.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist‘s Kapil Talwalkar co-leads the movie, which finds a young woman named Grace (Samuels) having recurring “dreams about a handsome stranger named Michael (Talwalkar) due to a mix up in Dream Central.”

When the pair finally cross paths, Grace is left bewildered when she learns that this dashing man has no idea who she is.

It’s a compelling hook for a movie, and one we’re sure will resonate with the Hallmark audience.

A Destination Wedding upends everything

On Saturday, August 17, at 8/7c, A Costa Rican Wedding brings Rhiannon Fish (My Norweigan Holiday) and Christopher Russell (Operation Nutcracker) back to the network.

This programming event focuses on a “clumsy maid of honor (Fish),” who gets help from her enemy, played by Russell,” when things “go awry at her best friend’s Costa Rican wedding.

Destination weddings tend to involve some drama, but we’re intrigued to see the root of the problems.

The Magic of Lemon Drops, premiering Saturday, August 24, at 8/7c, features Pretty Little Liars alum Ian Harding and Nikita’s Lyndsy Fonseca.

The title focuses on Lolly (Fonseca), who is gifted three magical lemon drops by her aunt.

These lemon drops allow her to “experience what her life would have been like if she had made different choices and lived those unfulfilled dreams.”

Many of Hallmark’s movies rely on people being allowed to look back on their choices, and somehow, the network always has an original spin on the format.

A Good Witch alum returns to the cabler

Finally, Head Over Heels premieres on Saturday, August 31, at 8/7c, bringing a Good Witch alum back to the network.

Rebecca Dalton plays Addison, “a suburban girl at heart,” who is “off to prove herself in the world of high-end fashion footwear when she lands a life-changing internship” leading up to New York Fashion Week.

The movie focuses on Addison’s determination to maintain her “integrity and her family values while struggling to balance it all and forge a path ahead.”

However, the synopsis teases that she may “fall head over heels while trying to make her dreams come true.”

We can’t wait to watch all of these movies.