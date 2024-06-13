Grey’s Anatomy: Station 19 star returning as series regular following spinoff cancellation

Station 19 may be over, but one of its most popular characters still has plenty of stories left to tell.

Per Deadline, Jason George has closed a deal to return to Grey’s Anatomy as a series regular for Season 21 as Ben Warren.

News of the casting shakeup is hardly surprising: George was a series regular on the medical drama before he left to star in the spinoff.

Given Ben’s marriage to Grey’s mainstay, Miranda Bailey, his return in some capacity was inevitable.

Ben revealed on the recent Station 19 series finale that he wanted to return to the medical field to continue his surgical residency, setting up his transition back to the mothership series.

Fellow Grey’s Anatomy star-turned-Station 19 series regular Stefania Spampinato, who played Carina DeLuca, is not in talks to return.

However, the outlet notes that she can always stage a comeback down the line as a guest star.

Grey’s Anatomy has a revolving door of cast members, and most people who depart tend to return for an episode or two.

George’s return to the series comes as the show is experiencing budget cuts, which have led to Jake Borelli and Midori Frances exiting after multiple seasons.

The good news is that Borelli’s Levi Schmidt and Frances’ Mika Yasuda are expected to return for a handful of episodes next season to bring their storylines to a close.

Grey’s Anatomy’s budget cuts could signal that more series regulars could be on the chopping block.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 said goodbye to many doctors

The recent Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 finale wrapped up with Amelia, Owen, Meredith, Richard, and Teddy without jobs, meaning Grey Sloan Memorial will require some new blood when the show returns.

Either that or the long-running series will showcase a hospital pushed to the limit amid many changes.

Catherine has been adamant about everyone following her word, but the minute someone went against her, she reacted by handing out pink slips.

It certainly sets the stage for a different season ahead, but it may also have established Catherine as a major villain.

With budget cuts, the intent may be to demote some series regulars like Caterina Scorsone and Kim Raver to recurring players to explain why their characters are not at the hospital.

Grey’s Anatomy’s future was in doubt last month when ABC announced it would be moving to the Thursday at 10 p.m. death slot in the fall.

At one point, other networks would move shows to avoid clashing with the medical drama, but it’s now a shell of its former self.

Grey’s Anatomy is currently on hiatus. Season 21 is set to premiere in fall 2024. Stream Seasons 1-20 on Hulu and Disney+.