Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 trailer teases pregnancy bombshell, a slap, and legal woes

There’s never a dull moment at Grey Sloan Memorial, and Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 is poised to up the ante considerably.

After Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 ended with Catherine pretty much firing most of the hospital’s staff, the aftermath threatens to be even more dramatic.

In the freshly released trailer, Catherine goes off on Bailey for defending Lucas.

“You think you’re God’s gift to this hospital? You’re just another doctor,” Catherine bellowed at the fan-favorite character.

As the interns looked on in horror, Bailey responded with a slap across the face.

Surely, Catherine will use this to fire Bailey from the hospital, but something tells us that Catherine will either quit or change course.

How can you run a hospital with the staff in disarray due to your actions?

Bailey has been a pivotal presence at the hospital for the last 20 seasons, so it’s rude of Catherine to go on this warpath and target certain staff members.

Why is Catherine going after everyone?

Her animosity was driven by Meredith and Amelia’s research being conducted on her dime. Still, it doesn’t look like she’ll be able to access the Alzheimer’s research without a legal fight.

In the Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 trailer, Amelia and Meredith receive legal documentation that forces them to examine their next moves wisely.

Meredith will never admit that Catherine owns the research, so there’s no chance this will end without collateral damage.

The good news is that Bailey will be on the show for this upcoming season, so we know she’s still at the hospital, whatever the outcome.

Plus, Jason George has closed a deal to return as Bailey’s husband, Ben, so there will be a lot of those two during Season 21.

Meanwhile, Jo is left in a difficult position when Levi realizes she’s pregnant and tells her she must tell Link the truth.

We see her in a car as she’s about to open a can of worms that may or may not derail their relationship.

Grey’s Anatomy is getting another casting shakeup

On the casting front, Grey’s Anatomy is losing Jake Borelli and Midori Francis, who are being written out early into Season 21.

In other Grey’s Anatomy news, the series has been banished to the 10/9c slot for the first time in its run, where it is expected to take a big dip in the ratings.

However, Grey’s Anatomy has remained alive because of its streaming viewership.

As a result, the move to the later time slot should not significantly affect the show’s chances of remaining on the air.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 premieres on Thursday, September 26, at 10/9c on ABC. Seasons 1-20 can be streamed on Disney+ and Hulu.