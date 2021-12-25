Gossip Girl Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

The Gossip Girl reboot. Pic credit: HBO Max

HBO Max brought back the popular drama series Gossip Girl for a rebooted new season and fans are already ready for more.

The second half of the first new season hit over the holidays and fans are hoping to see more seasons for the Upper East Siders soon.

We have good news for Gossip Girl fans.

Here is everything we know so far about Gossip Girl Season 2.

This article provides everything that is known about Gossip Girl Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of Gossip Girl?

HBO Max chose to renew Gossip Girl for a second season before the second half of Season 1 even hit the streaming service.

The first weekend that Gossip Girl was on HBO Max, the network revealed it had “record viewership. The first six episodes finished with the “best launch for a Max Original Drama series this year,” according to HBO Max.

“The series had 15 billion total social impressions at launch and the series gained around 5.2 billion impressions from content inspired by the series on TikTok.”

There are also plans for three seasons if HBO allows it.

“It’s Gossip Girl, and the hope is, you get more Gossip Girl,” showrunner Joshua Safran told Elle ahead of the first season. “What’s the reason for us doing it again, if there’s not going to be more, right?

“I have three seasons, I could tell you right now. We didn’t know it was going to happen for six seasons the first time. But right now, I definitely have three in my head.”

Release date latest: When does Gossip Girl Season 2 come out?

At the moment, there is no word on how many episodes would be in Season 2, or when production would start.

When asked about the revived Gossip Girl shoe, showrunner Joshua Safran said “It’s a be-careful-what-you-wish-for story. It’s a cautionary tale. We will be tracking not just what Gossip Girl does to the kids, but what being Gossip Girl does to them. And it is incredibly messy and morally compromised, obviously.”

Expect Gossip Girl’s second season to arrive in late 2022, likely set up in a similar manner as the first season, split into two parts.

Gossip Girl Season 2 cast updates

When it comes to the cast of Gossip Girl on HBO Max, showrunner Joshua Safran said he wanted to be more inclusive this time around.

“I wanted to be more inclusive; I wanted to showcase a more diverse universe; I wanted to tell more queer stories,” Safran said.

The cast of the first season included Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith with Todd Almond, Adam Chanler-Berat, Johnathan Fernandez, and Jason Gouty.

For season 2, Kristen Bell – the voice of the tell-tale Gossip Girl site – will be back as the narrator of the show.

Jordan Alexander is Julien Calloway, the it girl and queen bee at Constance Billard, and a fashion influencer.

Whitney Peak is Zoya Lott, Julien’s morally-upstanding maternal younger half-sister and a scholarship freshman at Constance Billard.

Eli Brown is Obie, an extremely wealthy do-gooder who is considered a guilty rich.

Thomas Doherty is Max, a pansexual and headstrong flirt.

Evan Mock is Aki, Obie’s best friend and Audrey’s bisexual boyfriend with an interest in Max.

Emily Alyn Lind is Audrey, a dismissive teenager who is Julien’s best friend and Aki’s girlfriend with an interest in Max.

Zión Moreno is Luna, a transgender student who serves as Julien’s stylist and best friend.

Tavi Gevinson is Kate Keller, an English teacher who leads a ring of teachers known as “Gossip Girl,” spreading the gossip via Instagram this time around.

Gossip Girl Season 2 spoilers

The Gossip Girl Season 1 finale began with the students at Constance Billard reacting to the gossip peddler, while their relationships with each other changed and morphed.

The big moment at the end of Season 1 saw Julien trying to make a truce with the gossip poster by sending all the info she knows – both truth and rumors. However, she was also out to figure out the real identity of the person.

Kate, the real Gossip Girl, accepts the deal.

Whether this was Julien turning on her friends or making a positive move, showrunner Joshua Safran gave his thoughts to Newsweek.

“The season began with Kate having a mission statement and we see that mission statement kind of erode and be challenged,” Safran said. “What was designed from the beginning with the writers was the idea that as Kate lost steam on this mission, Julien would slowly begin to see what that mission was and realize its merits.

“So they kind of switch places in a weird way. Moving forward, it’s Julien, the number one target for Gossip Girl that actually restarts Gossip Girl. So it was sort of just like that, full circle.”

This is also where Season 2 should explode, as Julien said “no more kindness, it’s time for chaos.”

