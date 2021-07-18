Good Omens Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Michael Sheen and David Tennant in Good Omens. Pic credit: Amazon

Good Omens was an Amazon Prime Video series based on a novel by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett.

The book told the story of an angel and demon who teamed up to stop the upcoming apocalypse after the antichrist is born.

While based on one book and telling a complete story, Neil Gaiman shocked the world when he announced a second season was coming.

Here is everything we know so far about Good Omens Season 2.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of Good Omens?

Good Omens was supposed to be a single-season show.

Based on the novel by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, the first season told the entire story and left nothing on the table.

However, there was more story to tell, according to Gaiman.

The author said he and Pratchett (who was most famous for his Discworld book series) had sat in a hotel room and talked about a sequel novel.

They never had a chance to write it before Pratchett died in 2015.

Now, the story they discussed will find life in Good Omens Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

Gaiman explained the second season on his blog.

“It’s been thirty-one years since Good Omens was published, which means it’s thirty-two years since Terry Pratchett and I lay in our respective beds in a Seattle hotel room at a World Fantasy Convention, and plotted the sequel,” Gaiman wrote.

“Terry was clear on what he wanted from Good Omens on the telly. He wanted the story told, and if that worked, he wanted the rest of the story told.”

He finished up with some enticing news.

“There are so many questions people have asked about what happened next (and also, what happened before) to our favorite Angel and Demon. Here are, perhaps, some of the answers you’ve been hoping for.”

Release date latest: When does Good Omens Season 2 come out?

There is no telling when Good Omens will hit Amazon Prime Video.

Season 1 hit Amazon Prime Video on May 31, 2019, and then aired in the U.K. in 2020.

With the show starting production in Scotland this year, there are hopes this will release in mid to late 2022.

Good Omens Season 2 cast updates

Michael Sheen will return as the angel Aziraphale. He is an angel who has lived on Earth since the days of Adam and Eve. He guarded the East gate entrance to the Garden of Eden with a flaming sword.

When God kicked Adam and Eve out of the Garden of Eden, he gave Adam the sword for his protection since he worried about them.

Now, Aziraphale has lived on Earth since that time and enjoys the finer things in life like wine, books, and haute cuisine.

David Tennant will be back as Crowley. He is a demon who has also lived on Earth since the days of Adam and Eve. He was actually the serpent who tempted Eve and whose actions resulted in the two being kicked out of the Garden of Eden.

While he was the cause of much of Aziraphale’s problems, the two developed a friendship over the years since that incident, although they are nothing alike.

There is no other news about any returning characters.

Two characters that could return that fans might love to see are Jon Hamm as the archangel Gabriel and Frances McDormand as the voice of God.

Good Omens Season 2 spoilers

The Good Omens sequel was supposed to be titled 668: The Neighbour of the Beast, but it was never finished.

Much of the ideas for the book played out in the first season, with material that was never part of the Good Omens novel.

“[Things like] expanding into heaven and hell,” Gaiman previously said. “Gabriel (Jon Hamm) is not in the book, but he and the other angels, and a bunch of the other demons, come from all the conversations Terry Pratchett and I had about what we would do in a second book.

“So in some ways, I’ve already kind of used that material up.”

Neil Gaiman will return as the co-showrunner as it is many of his ideas that will form Good Omens Season 2. Douglas Mackinnon will also return to direct the second season.

According to Gaiman, the second season of Good Omens will open with an angel wandering through Soho with no memories, and it will be about traveling through time and space to solve a mystery.

“It’s probably less good for the universe as it almost certainly means there will be some fresh existential threat to its existence to deal with, but, you know – swings and roundabouts,” Tennant explained.

Gaiman also said in a previous interview that the story could explain “where the angels actually came from.”

Amazon Prime Video has yet to announce when Good Omens Season 2 will premiere.