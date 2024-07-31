Ginger Zee warns fans of online scammer giving ‘crap’ weather forecasts: ‘Get off my page’

Ginger Zee had had enough of scammers impersonating her.

The Good Morning America Chief Meteorologist called out an online troll who has been pretending to be her and interacting with her fans on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Ginger issued a warning to her followers about fake accounts popping up weekly.

Ginger included a screenshot from a recent social media post of a comment from an account, Ginger Zee Official, claiming to be the GMA star.

The imposter account replied to one of Ginger’s fans, telling them that the weather conditions in their area would be “changing from time to time.”

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The scammer then told the fan to contact them via their inbox, claiming it was Ginger’s private account.

In text over the screenshot, Ginger added a red “FAKE” stamp and noted that dozens of fake accounts appear weekly.

Ginger Zee slams online scammers

“Please beware,” Ginger warned. “Also, I would never give a crap forecast like that… I am all about specificity.”

In the caption of her post, Ginger continued to call out the fakes and urged her fans and followers to be cautious.

“I will never ask you to DM me, I only have one page. Look at people’s follower count… dead giveaway for these scammers,” wrote Ginger.

She continued, “I block and report as fast as I can but you should also know I would never give such a half a** weather report… #scam #fake #fakeaccounts.”

Ginger’s fans and followers reveal they’ve been victims of her online impersonators

Some of Ginger’s Instagram followers headed to the comments section to reveal that they’ve been the victims of scammers impersonating the ABC News Chief Climate Correspondent.

@kswara3 shared, “I think this happened between you and me I was asked to go to WhatsApp to talk to you asking a lot of questions felt weird so I delayed it.”

Ginger replied, “Yep that’s not me.”

Another Instagram user admitted that they spend “too much time blocking, deleting and reporting” these “sad lonely wannabes.”

Pic credit: @ginger_zee/Instagram

@andysloma confessed to reporting dozens of fake Ginger Zee accounts, and pointed out that Ginger’s authentic account will feature a blue checkmark.

One of Ginger’s followers claimed they report one of her bots every day.

“How sad, for a person to be so unsure of their own identity as to pretend to be a famous, well-liked person,” added another one of Ginger’s supporters.

Ginger addresses a super fan who another online scammer catfished

This isn’t the first time Ginger has faced impersonators on social media.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ginger called out another scammer earlier this year, this time for catfishing.

One of Ginger’s fans reached out to her to report that they had been communicating with someone claiming to be the GMA personality.

The fan had even planned to emigrate to the United States to be with the person they believed to be Ginger and even questioned whether she was separated from her husband, Ben Aaron.

Admittedly, Ginger’s super fan soon realized they had been “conned hook, line, and sinker.”

“For the record, this is my ONLY account. I’ll never try to sell you something, ask for money… and definitely won’t make plans to marry you on DMs,” Ginger said in response.