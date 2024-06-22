Ginger Zee tries to pull one over on her fans as she announces ‘twins’ growing in her garden

Ginger Zee shocked her fans with a “huge” announcement.

The Good Morning America personality is expecting twins … but not the kind you’re thinking of.

Taking to Instagram to kick off the first weekend of summer, the 43-year-old mom of two made a video announcement.

Ginger was casually clad in a black tank top for the recording, wearing her hair in a ponytail as she greeted her fans with a huge smile on her face.

Standing in the backyard of her New York home, Ginger proclaimed, “We’ve got twins!”

“Twins on the way!” she continued before revealing that she was pulling her followers’ legs.

Ginger Zee has some fun teasing her fans about ‘twins’

“Huge news,” she added. “From our garden.”

“Gotcha!” she teased, pointing her finger at the camera.

Next, Ginger panned her camera to her garden, showing off conjoined squash growing in one of her planter boxes.

“So exciting!” Ginger added after revealing that she was teasing her fans and followers.

Ginger’s post was set to the tune It Takes Two by Marvin Gaye and Kim Weston, and in the caption, she wrote, “Huge news!”

Ginger’s fans almost fell for her joke

Clearly, Ginger’s video caught some of her followers off guard.

In the comments section, one of her fans admitted, “You did get me!!”

Another joked, “Congratulations on the twins!”

Pic credit: @ginger_zee/Instagram

One Instagram user expressed their confusion, adding, “I thought you were pregnant [with] twin babies.”

@gregorio_de_ny jokingly asked Ginger whether her husband, Ben Aaron, knew about the “twins,” adding, “Ben must be so proud.”

Pic credit: @ginger_zee/Instagram

Another one of Ginger’s followers admitted they nearly fell out of their wheelchair when they watched her video, calling her post “sneaky good and hysterical.”

When asked whether her twin squash were identical or fraternal, Ginger replied, noting they were identical.

So, are conjoined squash actually a thing? Yes, they are!

According to The Indy Star, conjoined squash (also called Siamese or twin) results when two of the flower’s ovaries are fertilized instead of one.

In fact, it’s not “terribly uncommon,” and it happens as frequently as human twin births.

Ginger is an avid gardener

Ginger is a huge fan of gardening and proudly shows off the fruits of her labors on Instagram.

Just a couple of days ago, Ginger shared a photo of her family’s dinner, which included zucchini flowers fresh from her garden bed.

“Eating flowers for dinner is only ok this time of year 😉❤️ just kidding it would be great year round — I just LOVE this time of year,” she captioned the photo.

Earlier this month, Ginger uploaded a photo of a bowl of ripe strawberries, also from her garden.

In the caption of her post, Ginger wrote, “Early sunrises and my fresh garden strawberries… this is no doubt one of my favorite times of the year,” and asked her fans, “What is yours?”